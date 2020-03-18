Joy-Anna Duggar Shares a Sweet 30-Week Baby Bump Pic

Not much longer to go! It's been a minute since Joy-Anna Duggar shared a baby bump photo, but on Wednesday, the mama-to-be posted a cute 30-week shot of her growing belly. Even though the Counting On star didn't offer too much info about how she's feeling lately, it's pretty obvious she's super pumped for her next baby.
Check Joy out!
How cute -- and happy! -- does she look?! Alongside the photo, Joy-Anna wrote: "30 weeks!" along with a screaming face and heart emoji and the hashtags: #2monthstogo #3rdtrimester #30weeks #babygirl #summerbaby.
Clearly, Joy-Anna is extremely excited about becoming a mom again.
Fans were particularly shocked by one aspect of the photo ...
Last time Joy-Anna shared a bump photo was mid-May.
And we have to say, it was a very adorable baby bump photo. Snuggling up against her belly was a super sleepy Gideon, who was sucking his thumb and seemingly getting ready for naptime. "Apparently my bump makes a pretty good pillow!" Joy-Anna wrote next to the sweet shot. Hey, can't blame the guy for getting comfy!
Joy-Anna's previous bump photo also featured Gideon.
At the beginning of May, she shared a 25-week shot with her son, and honestly, we can't decide who's cuter. In the caption, Joy-Anna shared a little tidbit about her baby-to-be. "We're not deciding on a name until she's born, but she is already our little princess!" she wrote, along with -- what else? -- a princess emoji.
And before all these cute photos was Joy's announcement.
In mid-March Joy-Anna and Austin announced on social media that they were expecting baby number two. So, in all, not too many bump photos on behalf of the couple.
Joy-Anna has about 10 weeks left, so there's still time to post some cute shots. Of course, if she'd rather just lie low with her family, we get that too.
