Joy-Anna Duggar Shares a Sweet 30-Week Baby Bump Pic

A post shared by Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jun 10, 2020 at 1:04pm PDT

How cute -- and happy! -- does she look?! Alongside the photo, Joy-Anna wrote: "30 weeks!" along with a screaming face and heart emoji and the hashtags: #2monthstogo #3rdtrimester #30weeks #babygirl #summerbaby.

Clearly, Joy-Anna is extremely excited about becoming a mom again.