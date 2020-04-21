Kate Middleton Gets Major Backlash For Rumored 'PR' Stunt



Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Kate Middleton went on a virtual tour of an addiction rehab facility, which you'd never think would be cause for backlash. However, in the video the duchess got called out for not having been to the facility, of which she is a patron, for eight years. People got heated on Twitter and went off on the duchess for not doing her duty. Now, people are saying that this virtual tour and video was just a PR stunt to make Kate look better.