Kate Middleton Gets Major Backlash For Rumored 'PR' Stunt

Kate Middleton went on a virtual tour of an addiction rehab facility, which you'd never think would be cause for backlash. However, in the video the duchess got called out for not having been to the facility, of which she is a patron, for eight years. People got heated on Twitter and went off on the duchess for not doing her duty. Now, people are saying that this virtual tour and video was just a PR stunt to make Kate look better.
Kate showed her support for an addiction rehab center, but it made her look worse rather than charitable.
Kate shared a virtual tour of an addiction center called the Cloud House. In the video she met with clients and people who lived at the facility, asking how it had been during lockdown. Kate shared to the team that she'd love to come out and visit when circumstances are more normal. That's when one of the executives said that the last time Kate had been face-to-face, it was 2012. "It only seems like yesterday, Graham, it shows you how quickly time goes," the duchess said.
The last time she visited was in 2012 -- that's way too long, Kate.
It seemed as though Kate was trying to play off the fact that she hadn't been out to the addiction treatment center for years. However, many sleuthing viewers noticed and were quick to call her out. One person claimed that Kate couldn't be so busy in the past eight years that she wouldn't have the time to visit. They continued that the duchess's busy schedule could be the reason her charities keep closing down.
People were giving her flack on social media for having taken so long to go back.
Another person claimed that this virtual tour was just a PR stunt to make it seem like the royals are keeping busy during the shelter-at-home period. This reply got hundreds of likes, and many agreed in the comments. Of course, Kate also had her fair share of supporters who claimed that she had visited plenty of other organizations.
Some fans were grateful to Kate for speaking out about addiction and mental health issues.
Regardless of where Kate is spending her time, it's clear that mental health is an important issue to her. The duchess makes sure to bring up different resources and mental health organizations in every interview and event. Even though Kate hadn't visited the Cloud House in eight years, she certainly has been doing work for them behind-the-scenes.
Kate has been keeping busy during this time, but her focus may not have been at the Cloud House.
Kate and William have been going on daily video calls with a large number of their charities and other organizations in London close to their heart. Plus, in the past two years Kate has opened up a new treatment center for Action on Addiction in Essex. Kate has also supported a dry bar in Liverpool, set up by the organization.
