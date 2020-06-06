Amy Duggar May Have Just Hinted That Some of the Duggars Are Racist

Amy Duggar King is the Duggar family's cousin, and was featured in multiple episodes of 19 Kids and Counting, but she's been scorned from the family for her more progressive and independent beliefs. Supposedly, Amy had to sign an NDA and keep quiet about her relationship with her family, and was silenced from speaking about her own life. Now that Amy is being vocal about Black Lives Matter and the Duggars are not, she's made a few shady comments about Jim Bob and Michelle's potential racism.
Amy King is anti-racism and is sharing tons of information on her social media.
Amy King and her husband Dillon have been active on social media speaking out against police brutality, and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Amy even apologized for once supporting All Lives Matter, and asked her followers how she could be better. Meanwhile, the Duggars have posted almost nothing. Their silence is deafening, and has been noticed by fans of the family's show.
Fans are questioning Amy about the Duggars beliefs, but she can't speak up.
Amy and her family of three have been active in support of the protests, but her uncle Jim Bob and aunt Michelle have been silent. While Amy can talk about her own family and their beliefs, she is forbidden from speaking about the rest of the Duggars. Despite being a member of the family, she has been cast out because of her progressive nature. Growing up, she was always labeled the "rebel" of the family just for something as simple as wearing pants.
An Instagram Live interview with gossip vlogger Katie Joy was taken down by 'someone' in the family.
It was clear the Duggar family wanted to silence Amy after an Instagram Live interview was taken down. Katie Joy, a gossip vlogger, made a lengthy video calling out the family for silencing women and for many of their controversies. It's clear that taking down the interview upset Katie and Amy. Plus, it just pointed out more of the backwards beliefs in the Duggar family.
Amy tweeted that a woman's voice should never be silenced.
Shortly after the interview was pulled from Instagram, Amy tweeted that "a women's voice should never be silenced." Amy isn't the only Duggar family member who's voice has been silenced. One of the older sisters, Jill, and her husband have also been shunned from the family for going against the hyper-conservative values. Jill's husband Derrick has threatened to write a tell-all book that will reveal all of the Duggar's dirty family secrets.
Amy made a shady comment about the rest of her family, suggesting that they could be racist.
So, when fans started asking Amy about the uncomfortable conversations she would have likely had with her family members she couldn't accurately respond. Amy hinted at the Duggars racism, however, by one of her Twitter replies. Someone asked, "Are you having any uncomfortable convos with your family? Are you being actively anti-racist? Just curious." Amy shadily replied, "My family as in Dillon & I do not have one rascist bone in our body. And we will teach Daxton to love all people as well!"
Notice how she didn't mention her entire family, just she and her husband.
