Kate Middleton Offers Fans a Glimpse of Never-Before-Seen Room at Anmer Hall

It certainly doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Prince William and Kate Middleton reside at some pretty swanky places. So far, in every video call the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken part in recently, royal fans have gotten a glimpse of what appears to be an incredibly regal room at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. But fans have seen just that -- one room.
Until now ...
The duchess recently offered a peek of a never-before-seen room at Anmer Hall.
In a video that she posted to promote her Hold Still photography project, which invites people in the UK to document life during this uncertain time, the duchess stood in front of a large window, which, not surprisingly, overlooked lush, green grounds. Also in view are cream walls and beige linen curtains with scalloped edges.
So far, royal fans have only seen one view of Anmer Hall.
This.
While, sure, it looks like a nice room, we really can't see much. There's a light beige-y gray wall in the background, nice molding, a cool archway over the door, a framed picture. But really, not much to it. And this is where the duke and duchess appear to have done all their video meetings since everyone has been staying home.
To be fair, this isn't the first time recently William and Kate have offered a behind-the-scenes look at how they live.
At the end of March, when the global health issue was picking up speed, both Prince William and Kate Middleton shared images of their home offices -- this was at Kensington Palace, though, so the new angle of Anmer Hall is very much welcomed. (Also, would it kill you, William, to do something about all those wires showing?)
In 2015, Kate shared a few images of their home in Norfolk.
The duchess shared a few photos of Princess Charlotte hanging out at their country home when she was just about 6 months old. At the time, the Cambridges wrote on Instagram:
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to be able to share two new photographs of Princess Charlotte. They were taken by The Duchess in early November at their home in Norfolk.
The Duke and Duchess continue to receive warm messages about Princess Charlotte from all around the world and they hope that everyone enjoys these lovely photos as much as they do."
We've also gotten a glimpse of the outside of their home.
When the Cambridges made an appearance on the BBC special "The Big Night In" to clap for healthcare workers in the UK, they emerged from their Anmer Hall home and applauded in front of the house. From what we saw, it was amazing.
Hopefully, people won't be stuck at home too much longer, but a small silver lining is that perhaps Kate and William will continue to give fans a look inside their home. Hey, it's something.
