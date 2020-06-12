Kate Middleton's Most Valuable Jewels, Ranked

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images On video call after video call, Kate Middleton has brought out some seriously cute jewelry. It's all flattering, affordable, and appropriate given the times we're in, but they are not what we're talking about right here and now. Right now, we're talking about the crazy expensive, blindingly sparkly, drippy droppy, gem-encrusted jewelry that the duchess and future queen has in her personal collection. Though Kate borrows some of her most spectacular pieces from the royal collection and the queen's personal stash (talk about a job perk!), she herself has amassed quite a pile of gold, diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, rubies, and just about every other gemstone and precious metal we can name -- thanks to hubby Prince William, her family, and her friends.

In fact, Kate's collection is valued at at least $800,000, but very likely is worth more, considering we don't actually know the extent of it, and hardworking royal fan-sleuths have not discovered the value of lots of great pieces that we've seen her wear.



Imagine, if y'all will, marrying into the royal family and having previous gifts chucked y'all's way. (Sigh! If only.) But that was Kate's situation. From the moment her engagement was announced, gifts poured in, with even more getting stacked up in her dressing room after her 2011 wedding. Yes, she may work her but off representing the royal family from home -- and throughout Britain, and abroad -- but it's got to be so much fun and so glamorous to snap up hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewels. It makes up for having to cut ribbons and sit through community talks, we're sure.

Kate's collection is beautiful, but even her priciest pieces are not gaudy or tacky. She's brought out some doozies, and we can't wait for all this staying at home ends and she gets back to the business of attending galas and balls and state dinners -- so we can gawk at her amazing jewelry.

Until then, here are 13 of her priciest jewels, ranked.