Kate Middleton's Most Valuable Jewels, Ranked

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
On video call after video call, Kate Middleton has brought out some seriously cute jewelry. It's all flattering, affordable, and appropriate given the times we're in, but they are not what we're talking about right here and now. Right now, we're talking about the crazy expensive, blindingly sparkly, drippy droppy, gem-encrusted jewelry that the duchess and future queen has in her personal collection.
Though Kate borrows some of her most spectacular pieces from the royal collection and the queen's personal stash (talk about a job perk!), she herself has amassed quite a pile of gold, diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, rubies, and just about every other gemstone and precious metal we can name -- thanks to hubby Prince William, her family, and her friends.
In fact, Kate's collection is valued at at least $800,000, but very likely is worth more, considering we don't actually know the extent of it, and hardworking royal fan-sleuths have not discovered the value of lots of great pieces that we've seen her wear.
Imagine, if y'all will, marrying into the royal family and having previous gifts chucked y'all's way. (Sigh! If only.) But that was Kate's situation. From the moment her engagement was announced, gifts poured in, with even more getting stacked up in her dressing room after her 2011 wedding. Yes, she may work her but off representing the royal family from home -- and throughout Britain, and abroad -- but it's got to be so much fun and so glamorous to snap up hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewels. It makes up for having to cut ribbons and sit through community talks, we're sure.
Kate's collection is beautiful, but even her priciest pieces are not gaudy or tacky. She's brought out some doozies, and we can't wait for all this staying at home ends and she gets back to the business of attending galas and balls and state dinners -- so we can gawk at her amazing jewelry.
Until then, here are 13 of her priciest jewels, ranked.
-
13. Cartier Watch1
This ain't no Seiko, y'all. This here is a Cartier watch that William bought for Kate as a wedding anniversary present she wears often. The 33 mm Bleu Ballon model is practical and well-designed, and it matches Wililam's Cartier watch. Truth be told, we don't know really know anyone who wears a watch in this age of smartphones, but we'd rock this one -- no questions asked. It sells for $5,200.
-
12. Diamond Necklace & Earrings2
For Charlotte's christening in 2016, Kate debuted these pretty earrings, which have a floral motif in diamonds set in white gold. But she brought them out again to attend a summit in 2017, and paired them with their matching necklace. The set is from Mappin & Webb, and together, the diamond set is valued at $8,100..
-
-
11. Diamond & Amethyst Button Necklace & Earrings3
Asprey is one of Kate's favorite brands for luxury handbags and jewelry, and this set includes a weighty button pendant, and earrings studded with diamonds and a single amethyst in the center. She's worn them often -- whether to race William and Harry during a mental health awareness event -- or on a royal trip to Canada. Together, they cost $9,300.
-
10. Candy Pink Tourmaline & Green Amethyst Drop Earrings4
Fun fact: Kate owns 12 pairs of earrings by Kiki McDonough -- and almost all of them have similar cushion cut or round semi-precious stones in all colors surrounded by small diamonds. Her whole collection is valued at $34,000, but the standouts, the most expensive ones are these, feature large pink tourmaline and green amethyst stones. They cost $11,211.
-
-
9. Gold & Diamond Charms5
Don't be fooled by the simplicity of this jewelry look, which are barely visible in pictures: The charms are significant (and meaningful) pieces from British jeweler Asprey's Woodland collection. Kate chose two that recall her family's coat of arms -- diamond-encrusted acorn, and oak leaf -- plus a cute little diamond-studded mushroom, valued together at $12,500.
-
8. Mother of Pearl & Diamond Necklace & Earrings6
Though Kate often wears pieces that are custom-made or not instantly recognizable, this mother of pearl, and gold necklace and earring set from the French luxury jeweler Van Cleef & Arpels is a classic, bestselling design called Magic Alhambra. Kate's mother-in-law, Duchess Camilla, is also a big fan and has several pieces.
Kate's jewels cost $17,400.
-
-
7. Blue Topaz Earrings7
Royals love to attend James Bond movie premieres, and in 2015, Kate joined the tradition by attending the Spectre debut. She wore a lovely pale blue Jenny Packham gown, but the real style star of the night were her gorgeous chandelier earrings that featured five teardrop-shaped blue topaz stones, set in white gold with small diamonds. It's said to have cost $18,000, and they are identical to a pair that her mom, Carole Middleton, wore to Kate's wedding reception.
-
6. Acorn & Oak Leaf Wedding Earrings8
Days before Kate's wedding, her family was given the right to have a family coat of arms. The design -- which includes oak acorns with leaves, representing the Middleton children -- inspired the earrings that Kate's parents gave her as a wedding present. She wore the unique earrings with pride on her wedding day, as her only jewelry ... aside from a fabulous tiara. They cost $18,000.
-
-
5. Tanzanite Necklace & Earrings9
Nope, those are not sapphires -- though they have a similar shade. They're tanzanites, a gemstone found only in Tanzania. They're rarer than diamonds, but shockingly, not nearly as pricey. Kate wore this teardrop-shaped set for a 2015 event at St. Paul's Cathedral. (The enormous where Charles and Diana got married, BTW.) They're sharp and bright, and together, the necklace and earrings cost a pretty penny: $22,000.
-
4. Daisy Heritage Earrings10
Kate wore these dainty earrings by Asprey for her arrival in Dublin during a short tour this year. They feature marquise-cut diamond petals and a pavé diamond center -- all set in 18ct white gold -- and are pretty perfect daytime jewels. As with many other accessories and clothes that Kate wears, they sold are currently sold out, but sell for $22,400.
-
-
3.Tricolor Trinity Necklace & Earrings11
This very modern set is by Cartier and features intertwined white, yellow, and rose gold circles lined with diamonds. (The set costs about $100,000, FYI.) Kate wore the necklace to an event at the 2012 London Olympics -- which is appropriate enough, given how they echo the Olympic rings. Kate showed off the flirty hoops at a 2016 event. The playful pair are said to be a birthday gift from William.
-
2. Yellow & White Diamond Bracelet & Earrings12
Welcome to the family!
When Kate married Will, she got lots of jewelry -- especially from her new family. One particularly stunning example is this yellow and white diamond bracelet and earring set Kate has worn often. (We can't say we blame her!) They're so simple and so glam at the same time. The bracelet alone cost $150,000. There's a rumor that the set also includes a ring, which would make it all the more valuable, but it's never been spotted.
-
-
1. Sapphire & Diamond Engagement Ring13
Famously picked out of a catalog by Diana when she got engaged to Charles, this iconic ring features a 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire, which is surrounded with 14 solitaire diamonds and set in 18-karat white gold. Charles paid $37,000 for it, but now, it's worth an estimated $500,000 -- especially given its history. But really, it would probably go for much more at an auction, not that the royal family would ever allow that to happen. Whatever other jewerly Kate wears, this one will always be the most valuable in terms of meaning.
-
Bonus: Emerald Necklace, Earrings, & Bracelet Set14
This breathtaking set of jewels Kate wore to the 2018 BAFTAs may very well be Kate's priciest, but as we don't know where they came from -- or who designed them -- their actual value is a bit of a mystery. Officials have only confirmed that they were a "private gift," which means they were not given to Kate by a foreign government that would make them part of the royal collection.
So what else can we say? Well, the set features seven big emeralds surrounded by lots of diamonds, and when Jane Fonda wore a similar necklace and earring set with eight emeralds, it was valued at $2.5 million.
So...yeah...Kate's babies definitely live in a vault.
-
-
Bonus: Ruby & Diamond Necklace & Earrings15
In 2011, Kate wore a stunning, ruby and diamond necklace to a military awards ceremony she attended with William and Harry. And then -- poof! -- it was gone, and we've never seen it again. In March, however, Kate wore unusual drop earrings -- a white gold stick lined with diamonds, and a ruby flower at the end -- that were obviously either part of a set with the necklace, or made from the necklace. Either way, the necklace and earrings, made by Mouawad, are stunning -- and we really want to know more, because they are gorgeous and clearly pricey!
-
Bonus: Pearl Drop Earrings16
Kate loves pearls. She's featured them time after time in necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets, brooches -- basically every accessory known to woman. But these earrings, which she wore to the BAFTAs in 2019, are her most stunning pieces. They're from Princess Diana's collection, handed down to Kate and Meghan when they married William and Harry. The swirly base is full of diamonds and can be detached and worn on their own -- as Diana once did -- but who would want to leave the stars of the earrings (those gleaming pearls) at home?
Not us.
Their value has never been made public, but we know it's high, not just because of the materials, but because of their history.