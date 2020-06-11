19 Times Kate Middleton Was Being Naughty

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images A recent profile in Tatler painted Kate Middleton as someone who carefully -- too carefully -- cultivates a bland, inoffensive public persona, which we think was pretty unfair. While the Duchess of Cambridge and future queen does her best to represent the royal family well in public, she definitely has a naughty, fun-loving side that has broken through time and again. Prince William recently said that she has a wicked sense of humor, and, really, we didn't even need to hear it from him -- because we can plainly see that in Kate ourselves. Many times, Kate delivered zingers while greeting people outside a venue she's visiting. We've heard the stories about funny Christmas gifts she's given, and seen picture after picture of her laughing maniacally (in a good way).

We've also seen her wild child pictures (yes, she did have a wild child phase), so all in all, it's safe to say that Kate is, well, not all the way as safe as she's portrayed -- despite the prim and proper way that she often carries herself when she's not joining in on races or publicly clowning William.

Look, the woman is preparing to sit beside her husband on the throne someday as queen consort, OK? So excuse her if she's got to act the part. Still, there's room for appearing more relatable and approachable, and she's been doing a pretty good job of that as well -- from getting real about motherhood's rewards and challenges on a podcast, to playing bingo with elderly people and cavorting with kids via Zoom calls.

But nothing Kate does is quite as satisfying as when she's out and about naughty and funny, showing her willingness to be seen as a regular person -- while breaking the monotony that comes with life as a senior working royal.

Check out these 20 times that Kate was naughty, and prepare to see her in a new light.