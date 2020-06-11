20 of the Most Expensive Celebrity Wedding Cakes, Ranked

It's rarely cheap to throw a wedding, but some celebrities take things to the extreme. They can easily shell out millions of dollars on a glitzy ceremony, and many have dropped more than a pretty penny on a fancy cake. Some celebrity wedding cakes have cost the couple tens of thousands of dollars -- and all for something that people are just going to eat!
It won't surprise anyone to know that royal marriages account for some of the most expensive celebrity wedding cakes, and just weddings in general. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cost a reported $45.8 million, and most of that probably went to ensuring the security of all the high profile guests and the venue.
Despite the high price tag on Meghan and Harry's overall ceremony, their cake was actually a relatively minuscule cost compared to other royal weddings -- and even other celebrity weddings. There are famous couples who have paid out the wazoo for crystals on their cake, so many tiers it's hard to count, real flowers, edible sugar flowers, and more. Usually, it would seem that the dress and the venue would be the biggest ticket items for a marriage ceremony, but these cakes are right up there.
In fact, some of the final numbers are so high, that it makes the celebs who just spent a few thousand look like they were on a budget. No one really ever needs to buy an $80,000 wedding cake, but they sure are fun to look at.
Here are 20 of the most expensive celeb cakes of all time, ranked from lowest to highest price tag.
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend1
Celebrity wedding cakes can be pricy, but Chrissy and John managed to keep their 2013 wedding on the budget-friendly side. Their cake reportedly only cost $1,400. That might have been because it was a carrot cake, which not everyone is a huge fan of, but Chrissy is trying to change minds. She recently posted a photo of her cake on Twitter and hashtagged it "#justiceforcarrotcake."
Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk2
After consciously uncoupling with Chris Martin, Gwyneth tied the knot with Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk in 2018. The duo served 90 small cakes at their wedding, with half being Gwyneth's choice of carrot cake, and the other half being Brad's choice of chocolate and vanilla. Producing that many cakes reportedly cost them between $1000 and $2000 — although serving half as the less popular carrot cake probably helped on the final price.
Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre3
Keeping it in the family! Actor Idris Elba called on his cousin-in-law, Sylvia Elba, to help out with his wedding cake in 2019, since she's a professional pastry chef. He didn't really seem to get that much of a friends and family discount, though, because Us Weekly reports that the actor still shelled out $2,400 for the five-tier cake festooned with flowers.
Elvis & Priscilla Presley4
Even in 1967, celebrities were spending huge amounts on their wedding cakes. Singer Elvis Presley, and wife Priscilla Presley's cake cost about $3,200, according to People magazine. With inflation, that's about $22,000 in today's dollars. That puts them right up there with some of the fanciest and wealthiest celebrities on this list.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry5
As far as royal wedding cakes go, Meghan and Harry's was pretty economical. Theirs reportedly cost around $4,200. With 600 guests, that's only about $7 per guest. (Not bad.) They also (surprise, surprise) broke protocol with their cake flavor. Traditionally, royal brides serve fruitcake at their weddings, but Meghan and Harry's cake was lemon elderflower.
Paul McCartney & Heather Mills6
Paul McCartney's marriage to Heather Mills ended in disaster and a hefty divorce payout, but the former Beatle is used to paying high prices for things. His chocolate wedding cake cost $4,500, which was just a small part of the total $3 million that the ceremony cost. Then, she got $50 million in the divorce settlement.
This was an expensive relationship for Sir Paul.
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West7
When Kim Kardashian tied the knot with Kanye West in 2014, her guests got to eat some of her towering $6,800 vanilla and berry cake. The Daily Mail reported that the pastry stood at seven feet tall, so much taller than Kim's basketball player ex-husband, Kris Humphries, who's only 6-foot, nine inches.
Was that intentional? Probably not, but we love the comparison anyway.
George Clooney & Amal Alamuddin8
For years, it seemed like George Clooney was content to never get married, but he finally settled down in 2014 with lawyer Amal Alamuddin. The duo spared no expense with their nuptials. Their wedding cake alone cost $7,000, according to Us Weekly. It was a towering, art-deco inspired pastry with bold black lines covering the white tiers.
Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta Jones9
Both Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband, Michael Douglas, are respected and popular actors, and their combined salaries allowed them to throw quite the wedding celebration in 2000. Notably, the duo had a five-tier wedding cake that cost around $8,500.
Makes Chrissy Teigen's $1,400 cake seem like nothing now, huh?
Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank10
Princess Eugenie had an October wedding, so her cake matched the time of year. The five-tier cake was decorated with fall leaves and cost a reported $10,000 to create, according to E! News. It was red velvet and chocolate flavored, and had to serve 800 guests -- which makes sense given the hefty price tag. It was about $12.50 per guest to make this cake.
Chelsea Clinton & Marc Mezvinsky11
The former president's daughter got married in 2010 to investor Marc Mezvinsky. For their Rhinebeck, New York marriage ceremony, Chelsea ordered a gluten-free cake for their guests. It cost $11,000, probably because it was such a special order. Gluten-free things are everywhere now, but in 2010, it wasn't such a popular movement yet.
Grace Kelly & the Prince of