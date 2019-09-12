Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Criticized for Giving Gideon Coffee

Uh-oh! Looks like the parenting police are out! Recently, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth came under fire by Duggar critics for something they let little 2-year-old Gideon do. After Austin posted a seemingly innocent father-son photo on Instagram, a few people came out of the woodwork to tell him what he was doing wrong. Sounds about right.
Here's the photo Austin shared:
As a caption, he wrote: "Coffee in hand, ready to work!" Innocent enough? Not so much. Perhaps knowing he was going to get flack for a photo of a toddler holding a cup of coffee, Austin added the following hashtags: #decaf #GideonMartynForsyth.
Evidently, that wasn't enough, though. People had feelings about this.
A few people voiced their concerns over Gideon "drinking coffee."
As Cheat Sheet pointed out, there was a bit of a backlash over the post.
"Gideon is too little for any coffee. It's not good for him," one follower said. "Give him hot chocolate instead. I love you guys. I'm not being judgmental."
And to that, another person commented: "They also give him a ton of soda."
What?!
This isn't the first time the Forsyths have posted a photo of Gideon with coffee.
Back in September, Joy-Anna shared this cute shot of her son, along with the caption: "A little coffee to get him through the day. Or maybe not ... he already has more energy than I can keep up with." Expecting criticism, though, Joy-Anna also added a few hashtags, two of which were #nocoffeeforhim #somuchenergy.
A bit of a debate broke out in the comments section about giving kids coffee back then, too.
As Cheat Sheet pointed out, some followers were against the whole coffee thing.
"Cute shot but you don't give a one year old coffee or pop (soda)," one person said.
On the flip side, though, others defended Joy. "Unless y'all are perfect parents, leave this young mommy alone! She is doing a great job and doesn't need any of your negative/mean comments!"
Will anything the Duggars post ever be criticism-free?
Ehh, that's pretty doubtful. When you're famous and have kids, unfortunately, anything you do can become fodder for followers. Those are the breaks!
From the looks of things, Joy-Anna and Austin don't seem to let the comments get to them too much -- if they even read them at all, that is.
