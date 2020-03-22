Kate Middleton's Gold Hoops Steal the Show During Latest Video Appearance

Kate Middleton looked super casual in a video call earlier this week, but we missed one dainty detail. The royal was rocking her all-time favorite accessories, tiny gold hoops. The gold hoops trend is everywhere, and of course this style icon is a part of it. Kate always looks amazing in whatever she wears, but gold hoops are definitely one of her best looks. 

  • In a video call, Kate wore dainty gold hoops.

    Kate took a virtual tour of an addiction rehab center of which she is a patron, and she shared some resources for addiction help. The duchess had a casual vibe with a red button-up shirt and her hair pulled into a half-up style. The most impressive part of her look were her dainty and effortless gold hoops. The accessory is from UK jewelry designer Daniella Draper. 

  • Kate is often spotted wearing simple earrings.

    The Duchess of Cambridge has to dress up for most events, but when she's having fun with her kids she dresses way down. One staple of her look, though, are those classy golden hoops. The high-class royal most likely wears real gold in her ears. But, there are plenty of cheaper options available to commoners!

  • Gold is definitely the duchess's color.

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    Kate normally sports gold-toned jewelry. Unless she's going all out with the royal jewels, she keeps it minimal and classy. This simple gold necklace paired with matching earrings is a normal look we can expect on the duchess. Most of Kate's style is easily imitated, which makes it even better for us. Now is definitely the time to get your hands on some gold hoops.

  • Kate sports simple gold jewelry for most events.

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    Even when dressed to the nines for royal events and public speaking, Kate's jewelry is never flashy. The mother of three keeps it simple and chic with sharp blazers, matching sets, and dainty accessories. Kate is a fan of Draper's designs and has worn them before. The earrings are customizable, so customers can add funky gems, shells, or symbols to them. 

  • Sometimes she wears a little more bling.

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    Kate adds a little more bling every once in a while, but keeps it on the minimal side. Kate has kept her fans on the edge of their seats, showing up in a new look during this stay-at-home period. Each look is better than the last, and gives us all inspiration for once we finally get out of the house. Let's all sport our gold hoops and sharpest blazers in honor of the stylish duchess, OK?

