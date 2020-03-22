Kate Middleton's Gold Hoops Steal the Show During Latest Video Appearance

Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
Kate Middleton looked super casual in a video call earlier this week, but we missed one dainty detail. The royal was rocking her all-time favorite accessories, tiny gold hoops. The gold hoops trend is everywhere, and of course this style icon is a part of it. Kate always looks amazing in whatever she wears, but gold hoops are definitely one of her best looks.
In a video call, Kate wore dainty gold hoops.
Kate took a virtual tour of an addiction rehab center of which she is a patron, and she shared some resources for addiction help. The duchess had a casual vibe with a red button-up shirt and her hair pulled into a half-up style. The most impressive part of her look were her dainty and effortless gold hoops. The accessory is from UK jewelry designer Daniella Draper.
Kate is often spotted wearing simple earrings.
The Duchess of Cambridge has to dress up for most events, but when she's having fun with her kids she dresses way down. One staple of her look, though, are those classy golden hoops. The high-class royal most likely wears real gold in her ears. But, there are plenty of cheaper options available to commoners!
Gold is definitely the duchess's color.
Kate sports simple gold jewelry for most events.
Sometimes she wears a little more bling.
