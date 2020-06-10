Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Dreams of Living in Los Angeles Are Ruined

All of Meghan and Harry's plans are up in the air. They had a few jobs lined up, including public speaking, voice-over jobs for Meghan, and they were going to get to work on their Archewell Foundation charity. Now, they have to take some time off.

"They had huge plans once they settled in Los Angeles ... to set up their own foundation and now obviously these plans are in tatters," said Russell Myers, the royal editor of the Daily Mirror.