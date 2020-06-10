Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Dreams of Living in Los Angeles Are Ruined

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan and Harry made the big move to Los Angeles, but things aren't working out as seamlessly as they had hoped. First of all, their security is a huge risk there with massive privacy invasions, so the couple decided to spend thousands of dollars per day to get some privacy. Now with a global health crisis and protests popping up everywhere, life is even more different than they had expected.
-
Meghan and Harry are staying at Tyler Perry's mansion.
At least Meghan and Harry have a comfortable home to stay in while they are stuck inside. The two are staying in friend Tyler Perry's $18 million mansion. The home comes with its own private security, but even that wasn't enough to keep paparazzi and drones at bay. So, the royal couple had to spend even more on added security measures to protect their privacy and that of their 1-year-old son, Archie.
-
Life in LA is not what the royal couple pictured.
According to royal correspondents, life in LA isn't exactly the dream they had envisioned. When the two made their big royal exit, the world shifted in more ways than one. The first half of 2020 has been a difficult year for anyone and especially for anyone in transition. With a global health crisis changing the way we go through life and a seismic shift in the Black Lives Matter movement, especially in LA, things are so different for this couple.
-
-
The family of three are looking for a more permanent residence.
All of Meghan and Harry's plans are up in the air. They had a few jobs lined up, including public speaking, voice-over jobs for Meghan, and they were going to get to work on their Archewell Foundation charity. Now, they have to take some time off.
"They had huge plans once they settled in Los Angeles ... to set up their own foundation and now obviously these plans are in tatters," said Russell Myers, the royal editor of the Daily Mirror.
-
Meghan and Harry had to shift focus.
Now, their focus is primarily on the protests and speaking out in support of Black Lives Matter. Life has not been easy since they made the decision to leave royal duties behind, but hopefully it was worth it for them. Apparently, Harry has been in contact with his brother, who is worried about his safety in the US. William and Kate want Harry and Meghan to come home, but will support whatever decision they make.
-
-
All of their plans are in "tatters."
Hopefully Meghan and Harry can still find work in their respective fields. Myers said, "They had plans to launch themselves into the corporate world, into the very, very lucrative world of public speaking, where they could potentially net millions and millions of pounds for a single gig."
Meghan is reportedly more comfortable in LA, but for Harry it's a totally foreign world that will take a lot more getting used to.
Share this Story