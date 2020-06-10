Princess Diana's Astrologer Predicts Meghan & Harry Will Announce a Pregnancy This Year

Pool/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

meghan markle, prince harry
Pool/Getty Images

Between their new move, new careers, and everything that's going on in the world right now, there's a lot up in the air for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle these days, but nevertheless, they may be considering baby number two. According to a royal "expert," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be thinking about giving Archie a little sibling sooner rather than later. 

  • Harry and Meghan already have hinted at wanting two kids.

    meghan markle
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    In July, not long after Archie was born, Prince Harry revealed to Jane Goodall how many kids "max" he and Meghan are considering. After he spoke about viewing the world differently since having a child, Goodall noted that he shouldn't have "too many" -- to which Harry replied, "Two, maximum!"

    • Advertisement

  • A "friend" of Meghan's also recently revealed the duchess has baby on the brain lately.

    meghan markle
    Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    In April, in a report in the Daily Mail, a supposed friend of Meghan's said that she was looking to give Archie a little brother or sister. 

    "She joked that he needs a pint-size little buddy other than the dogs," the anonymous source said. "Meghan lit up when she spoke about Archie. She said he's a bundle of energy and prefers playing over sleeping."

  • And now a source close to Princess Diana says the pair could announce a pregnancy by December!

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    Debbie Frank, Princess Diana's long-time astrologer, is predicting an announcement this year. 

    "There are definitely some bright lights overhead for the Duchess of Sussex in late Spring and into early summer when generous, expansive Jupiter will put her marriage onto a happier footing as she and Harry go global," Frank told Hello! "They magic up the success that creates a strong pathway for their future ... in December there's a real sense of cutting with the past, perhaps another baby on the way and relief from having navigated a hugely transformational period."

  • For those who aren't into astrology, there is something worth noting.

    meghan markle, prince harry
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Frank has a pretty good track record when it comes to making predictions about the royal family -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, specifically. For instance, she predicted that the Sussexes would "encounter even more publicity and some professional challenges" in 2020. It's safe to say she was on the money with that one.

  • Will we see an announcement before the year's up?

    prince harry, meghan markle
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Frankly, our money's on "yes." We know they want to have another child sooner rather than later, and now Meghan is back near her mother and in her hometown. There's never a "perfect" time, so why not now? Let's just all hope that even though they're not working royals anymore, they still share photos of the little cutie.

meghan markle royals royal couple

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement