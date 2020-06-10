Princess Diana's Astrologer Predicts Meghan & Harry Will Announce a Pregnancy This Year

A "friend" of Meghan's also recently revealed the duchess has baby on the brain lately.

In April, in a report in the Daily Mail, a supposed friend of Meghan's said that she was looking to give Archie a little brother or sister.

"She joked that he needs a pint-size little buddy other than the dogs," the anonymous source said. "Meghan lit up when she spoke about Archie. She said he's a bundle of energy and prefers playing over sleeping."

