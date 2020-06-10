Princess Diana's Astrologer Predicts Meghan & Harry Will Announce a Pregnancy This Year

Pool/Getty Images
Between their new move, new careers, and everything that's going on in the world right now, there's a lot up in the air for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle these days, but nevertheless, they may be considering baby number two. According to a royal "expert," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be thinking about giving Archie a little sibling sooner rather than later.
Harry and Meghan already have hinted at wanting two kids.
A "friend" of Meghan's also recently revealed the duchess has baby on the brain lately.
And now a source close to Princess Diana says the pair could announce a pregnancy by December!
For those who aren't into astrology, there is something worth noting.
Will we see an announcement before the year's up?
