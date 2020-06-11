20 Celebs Who Caught Heat For Using Racial Slurs

Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia



Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia One too many celebrities have made racist remarks, comments, or tweets, and it's about time they're called out for it. Some celebrities were fully canceled for their racist words or actions, while others sent out formal apologies and have tried to make it right. People are opening their eyes to the systemic racism that exists in the US, and specifically, in the entertainment industry. Now that we are finally in a period where racism is no longer tolerated, these celebs might want to look for a new gig. Using racial slurs is absolutely not okay, and many actors or celebrities lost their jobs because of the words they used. While we aren't fans of cancel culture, racism is one thing that warrants distrust in these celebrities. Some of these instances were from years ago, but others are way too recent.

If it was still a question at all: White people can not say the N-word. Using this racial slur has gotten way too many celebrities into hot water when they should have never said it in the first place. Celebrities have way too much influence to start using racial slurs. Kids who look up to these actors and influencers could think that language like that is okay for them to use. It's time for parents to open up to their kids about what racism is, and how to combat it in their day-to-day lives.

These celebrities won't be a role model to kids anymore, but Mom and Dad could be. These kinds of conversations aren't meant to be easy, but they are necessary if we want to shape the world into a better, more inclusive, place. Let's try to be better than these celebs, and agree to never judge a person based on the color of their skin. There are so many more celebrities out there who have caused a fuss because they made a racist remark.

Here are just 20 celebrities who have been called out for using racial slurs.