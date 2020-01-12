Jinger Duggar Wasn't the Only One Who Rebelled Against Jim Bob's Courting Rules

When it comes to the rules that surround Duggar courtships, Jim Bob runs a tight ship. In general, Jim Bob and Michelle have been pretty strict in terms of how much physical contact their kids can have with their significant others before marriage. However! Turns out, these rules aren't one-size fits-all for the Duggar kids -- some get more leeway than others.
-
Jinger has been seen as the biggest "rebel" out of the Duggars when it came to courtship.
In general, only side hugs are allowed for the Duggars before marriage, but according to Cheat Sheet, on an episode of Counting On, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo got crazy and went full-on front-facing hug before tying the knot! Granted, it seems like it was an accident (Jinger was excited because Jeremy surprised her), but still! Scandalous!
-
Josiah Duggar is another one who didn't appear to follow courting rules to the letter.
As most Duggar fans know, before he courted -- and eventually married -- Lauren Swanson, Josiah Duggar was courting another woman: Marjorie Jackson. No one knows exactly what caused Josiah and Marjorie's split (the Duggars haven't spoken about it), but typically, kids in the Duggar family aren't supposed to have more than one courtship.
-
-
Perhaps the biggest "rule-breaker" of all, though, was John David.
As we all know, John David is married to Abbie Burnett, but before the couple officially wed, they didn't exactly follow the strict Duggar rules Jim Bob expects all of his kids to adhere to. According to Cheat Sheet, the couple "came up with their own set of rules prior to their wedding" in 2018, without asking for Jim Bob's permission.
-
The reason John David may have been an exception to the rule? His age.
When John David began courting Abbie, he was in his late 20s, which in Duggar years is pretty old for courtship. So perhaps that's why he did things his way. In addition to not always having a chaperone present, John David and Abbie engaged in PDAs, including hand-holding and front-facing hugs. However, they maintain they didn't kiss until their wedding day.
-
-
Will Jana Duggar follow in her twin brother's footsteps if and when she enters a courtship?
To be honest, we kind of hope so. We'd love to see Jana doing things her own way -- kind of like how she is now by not being in a courtship at age 30. Time will tell! And as the years pass, there's bound to be more Duggar "rebels" in the bunch. For now, though, we've got Jinger, Josiah and John David leading the way.
Share this Story