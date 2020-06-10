13 Celebs Who Spoke Out About Being the One of the Only Black Cast Members on a Show

Image: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images



Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Actors and celebrities across Hollywood are speaking out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and against racism in the entertainment industry. Black actors are calling out their shows, groups, and the business they've been a part of for not doing what was best for black workers in the past. Some networks and shows have been vocal and open about their wrongdoings, but others are standing in solidarity for public relations' sake. Genuine support isn't hard to spot, and inauthentic support is even easier to figure. Hopefully, shining a light on the whitewashing in Hollywood will spark change. It shouldn't be the job of black actors to make their work environments a better place; it should be the executives and higher-ups responsibility to make the workplace an inclusive and diverse place.

As protests continue to spring up in all 50 states, it's clear that this movement isn't going anywhere. Now is the time to be on the right side of history. Sadly, there are so many shows and networks in the entertainment industry with only one black actor or black lead, and it's time they are called out.

Black actors have taken to social media to stand in solidarity with one another, sharing how they expect more out of the industry they're working in. Calling out the racist environments and all-white boardrooms are way sto initiate change. A few posts have been harsh and forthright, while others have been gentle and a little passive. It's inspiring to hear from actors about their experiences. Hopefully, in the future, actors will feel included in a diverse cast from the get-go, and these problems will cease to exist.

Here are some examples of black actors who called out their network or shows for being the only black cast member -- plus some of the networks, actors, and writers that actually responded and apologized for the racist tendencies.