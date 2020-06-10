13 Celebs Who Spoke Out About Being the One of the Only Black Cast Members on a Show

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Actors and celebrities across Hollywood are speaking out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and against racism in the entertainment industry. Black actors are calling out their shows, groups, and the business they've been a part of for not doing what was best for black workers in the past. Some networks and shows have been vocal and open about their wrongdoings, but others are standing in solidarity for public relations' sake. Genuine support isn't hard to spot, and inauthentic support is even easier to figure. Hopefully, shining a light on the whitewashing in Hollywood will spark change. It shouldn't be the job of black actors to make their work environments a better place; it should be the executives and higher-ups responsibility to make the workplace an inclusive and diverse place.
As protests continue to spring up in all 50 states, it's clear that this movement isn't going anywhere. Now is the time to be on the right side of history. Sadly, there are so many shows and networks in the entertainment industry with only one black actor or black lead, and it's time they are called out.
Black actors have taken to social media to stand in solidarity with one another, sharing how they expect more out of the industry they're working in. Calling out the racist environments and all-white boardrooms are way sto initiate change. A few posts have been harsh and forthright, while others have been gentle and a little passive. It's inspiring to hear from actors about their experiences. Hopefully, in the future, actors will feel included in a diverse cast from the get-go, and these problems will cease to exist.
Here are some examples of black actors who called out their network or shows for being the only black cast member -- plus some of the networks, actors, and writers that actually responded and apologized for the racist tendencies.
Faith Stowers1
Faith Stowers, the only black person on the reality series Vanderpump Rules, spoke out about the racism she faced from fellow cast members. In an Instagram Live with Candace Rice, Faith explained that two of the show's white leads, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, called the police on her after they mistook her for a different black woman who had been stealing watches.
Bravo Made a Swift Response2
The network Bravo listened to Faith's complaints and fired Stassi and Kristen -- along with two others -- following her accusations. Now, Faith says she feels "vindicated."
"I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward — help with the fight forward," she said in a statement to Page Six. "I was ready to put myself in the line of fire because I don’t know what will happen if I don’t say anything, but I’m glad I did."
Samantha Ware3
Samantha Ware had a recurring role on the high school musical drama series Glee and called out one of the leading cast members for ruining her experience on the show. Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry, apparently made horrible and offensive comments to Samantha. This isn't the first time Lea has been called out for insensitivity and being difficult to work with. Many of Lea's former coworkers replied, liked, or commented on Samantha's tweet.
Lea Michele Responded, But Was Criticized4
Lea responded in the most PR-clean way possible. Samantha tweeted again, "Perceived? Purcieved? Purse? Open your purse??????????????" Lea may have tried to clear her name, but this kind of accusation won't go away so easy. Samantha had the support of plenty of other black actors and celebrities who replied to her messages.
Amber Riley5
Another Glee actor who spoke out about racism in Hollywood.
Amber Riley started a Twitter thread and hashtags for individuals to start calling out their racist bosses, networks, and experiences in the entertainment industry. Amber has always been outspoken about being one of the few black actors in the popular series, and now, she has given others a platform to speak out, too.
Gabrielle Union6
When Gabrielle Union left America's Got Talent as a judge, she called out the show for its racism. Gab spoke out about "problematic" situations on set, including ones about her styling and hair. The actor filed an official harassment complaint with the network. In addition, she also opened up about multiple incidents of racism on the show and how she was labeled "difficult" for it. Now, Gabrielle is feeling vindicated with other black celebrities also sticking up for themselves.
John Boyega7
As a member of the Disney family now, John Boyega was worried that his words and actions could affect his job. (John plays Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy.) In solidarity, his fellow black Hollywood actors, producers, and directors showed their support -- so he is definitely not alone. Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) wrote, "We got you, John." It seems like John will have no trouble securing roles in the future.
Ashleigh Murray8
As one of the few black actors in the Riverdale universe, Ashleigh had to say something about the way she felt black actors have been treated in Hollywood. Ashleigh also called out a troll on Twitter who came for her character, Josie the leader of the Pussycat Dolls. The troll wrote in a now-deleted tweet that Ashleigh was a "diva" on set and didn't want to be surrounded by other women on screen.
"Lol you clearly have me mixed up with someone else," her tweet began. "I love the Pussycats more than any show ever did. If it were up to me, we'd have our own show. And you obviously don't watch Katy Keene because sis is surrounded by women. So [redacted] all the way off."
Asha Bromfield9
Another black actress spoke out about her time as a Riverdale Pussycat Doll. Asha Bromfield played Melody Jones, the drummer in the girl group on the show. However, she felt that the series didn't provide enough representation for black actors, other than just as background characters. Asha tweeted, "Don't even get me started with how Riverdale treated the Pussycats. We had so much more to contribute than standing in the background and adding sass to a storyline."
Vanessa Morgan10
Vanessa Morgan is done being silent about her time on Riverdale as Toni Topaz, a black queer character. Vanessa was so disappointed that she became the only black series regular after the show wrote off Ashleigh Murray's character, Josie, and the a part of the band as a result. She says she will no longer be quiet about whitewashing and racism in Hollywood, and it starts with her very own show.
'Riverdale' Writers Stick Up For Vanessa11
The series' creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, made a public apology and promised to do better. Vanessa retweeted his message, so it seems all is forgiven. Hopefully, when the show starts up again, Roberto makes good on his promise:
"We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She's right. We're sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her. We will do better to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color."
Nicole Byer12
MTV's talk show host and comedian Nicole Byer took some time to speak out about racism she's faced and her desire to be a role model for others. "Here I posted it on Instagram but twitter can have it too... I wrote something to help your white children understand what’s going on... I did the work now you do some," she tweeted, along with a lengthy message from her Instagram. Nicole was able to break down what she's experienced in a digestible way, asking for parents to continue the conversation.
Trina McGee13
In January, Trina McGee wrote a scathing tweet about the racism she experienced on the set of Boy Meets World in the '90s. Even before the George Floyd protests began, Trina was calling out racism in Hollywood. "Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up. Called a bitter [redacted] when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being [redacted] up over and over due to episode featuring my character. Told 'it was nice of you to join us' like a stranger after 60 episodes," she tweeted.
Will Freidle Apologized to His Co-Star, Trina14