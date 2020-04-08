Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Might Leave 'Counting On'

Joy is pregnant with her and Austin's third baby, a little girl. The two went through a heartbreaking miscarriage last year when their daughter was born at 20 weeks. They already have a 2-year-old son named Gideon.

Joy has been keeping fans and followers updated with her pregnancy, and recently revealed that they were waiting to pick a name until little girl arrives. The family just moved in to a new home together, and are starting their lives together.