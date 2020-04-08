Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Might Leave 'Counting On'

The Duggar family have been in the spotlight for years, but it looks like their days of reality stardom are coming to an end. Some critics are over the massive, religious, highly controversial family, and are left wondering why they are still taking up airtime in the first place. Other fans will be sad to see them go. Reportedly, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are leaving the series for good after the upcoming season airs.
Joy and Austin have been busy.
Joy is pregnant with her and Austin's third baby, a little girl. The two went through a heartbreaking miscarriage last year when their daughter was born at 20 weeks. They already have a 2-year-old son named Gideon.
Joy has been keeping fans and followers updated with her pregnancy, and recently revealed that they were waiting to pick a name until little girl arrives. The family just moved in to a new home together, and are starting their lives together.
But this little family might be over reality TV.
Joy has been in the spotlight for the majority of her teenage and adult life. As one of the many kids in the Duggar household, Joy was a part of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On for all of the many seasons. According to the Sun, Joy and Austin aren't filming with the current season and have decided to stop participating in filmed family events in the future.
The couple has been active on YouTube.
Instead of reality TV, this couple are widening their social media. The two have a YouTube channel and are actively posting there, plus they are sharing so much about their pregnancy and family on Instagram with their joint account. Other family members Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard also left the TLC series and have been separating themselves from the family.
This season of 'Counting On' could be the last.
Some speculate that Joy is leaving in solidarity with her sister Jill, who she is extremely close to. Jill and Derick apparently had a falling out with the Duggar family, and Derick might even have a tell-all book on the way. Joy appeared in a few scenes of the trailer for this upcoming season but doesn't have her own plotline.
This season is focusing on the pregnant sisters.
One of the highlights of this season is that so many sisters are pregnant at the same time, including Joy. However, it appears Joy doesn't want to share too much on the reality show and would rather take her story in her own hands. If fans want to keep up with the Forsyth family, then they should take to their YouTube and Instagram instead.
