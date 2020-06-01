Sophie Turner Criticized For Going Out & Protesting While Pregnant

Some trolls took to Sophie's comments criticizing her involvement with the protests, just because they don't agree with the activists. The actor was quick to shut down any haters. In one deleted comment someone wrote, "I mean they’ve been arrested and charged with murder so there’s justice, soooo can we have peace now?"

According to People, Sophie replied, "This is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years.” She also wrote, according to fan accounts: “This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace."