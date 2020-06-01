Sophie Turner Criticized For Going Out & Protesting While Pregnant

Foc Kan/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Sophie Turner's fans have criticized her choice to go out and join the protests, because she's a few months pregnant. The actor has yet to publicly reveal her pregnancy with husband Joe Jonas, but it's been clear through multiple paparazzi photos that she's got a growing bump. Fans shared their concern for her future baby during these protests, but Sophie proved that mama knows best. A few critics of the Black Lives Matter movement commented on her post, too, and Sophie shut them down swiftly.
Sophie shared photos from a protest.
Sophie has joined the millions of people protesting police brutality and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. While everyone is proud of the celeb's decision to be active and supportive, some are concerned because of her pregnancy. Sophie took to the streets, held signs, chanted, and shared some photos of people laying down in solidarity with George Floyd.
Some people shared their concern.
Sophie has been tricky about shielding her growing bump.
It's unsurprising that she spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Some trolls took to Sophie's comments criticizing her involvement with the protests, just because they don't agree with the activists. The actor was quick to shut down any haters. In one deleted comment someone wrote, "I mean they’ve been arrested and charged with murder so there’s justice, soooo can we have peace now?"
According to People, Sophie replied, "This is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years.” She also wrote, according to fan accounts: “This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace."
Joe was with her at the protest.
Joe has been by her side through it all. The singer shared his own posts from the protests, showing off their handmade signs. Sophie's sign read: "Silence Is Violence" and the group all chanted, "No Justice, No Peace."
Joe and Sophie both shared an image of all of the protestors lying on the ground in solidarity with George Floyd and other black individuals who died at the hands of police brutality.
