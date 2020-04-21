Kate Middleton's Red Button-Up Shirt Is One of Her Most Chill Looks Ever

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Kate Middleton is a fashion icon, and almost never dresses casually while doing her royal duties. It seems the stuck-at-home lifestyle is even getting to the duchess, though, because recently she was dressed so casually while on a video call. Kate took her followers on a virtual tour of an addiction treatment center, for which she is a patron.
-
Kate wore a casual red button-down shirt.
The stylish royal had her hair pulled back in a messy, half-up look. It seemed as though Kate wasn't wearing any makeup, or just decided to go for a minimal and natural vibe. We couldn't see what Kate's entire outfit was for the video call, but she had on a red button-down that was left slightly open and had -- gasp! -- a few wrinkles.
-
Kate usually dresses up.
It's been three months of sheltering at home, and almost everyone has decided to work from home in sweats or pajamas. Kate and William aren't so lucky and have to dress up for work, even while doing it from the comfort of their home. Kate has dressed up for these video calls before, maybe she just had an off day.
-
-
Royals always dress to the nines.
When this royal couple were going out to events and visiting with members of the royal family, Kate would dress in the most gorgeous dresses, power suits, skirts, and heels. Now that things are more safely done from home, things get to be a bit more relaxed. Kate is such a style icon, though, that even working from home doesn't keep fans from commenting on her looks.
-
Even while stuck at home, these two look flawless.
In most of their video chats, Kate and William have looked stylish and stunning. Even while dressing down, Kate has that enviable effortless beauty. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are certainly keeping busy while at home. Not only do they have three children to care for and homeschool, they've taken on quite a few extra roles since Meghan and Harry decided to leave his royal duties.
-
-
Kate shared a virtual tour of an addiction treatment center.
As patron of Action on Addiction, Kate went on a virtual tour of the addiction treatment center and met with a few clients. The treatment center is called the Cloud House, and it focuses on a holistic rehabilitation approach. Kate asked some of the current Cloud House members about how treatment has gone during this lockdown. They all seem pleased with the duchess for checking in and shining a light on addiction treatment -- no matter what outfit she was wearing.
Share this Story