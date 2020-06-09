Vanessa Bryant Claims Kobe's Death Costs Family 'Hundreds of Millions of Dollars'

No amount of money can ever ease the pain of losing a loved one -- let alone two in the same accident. Sadly, that is a reality Vanessa Bryant and her family are navigating as NBA great Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gianna, lost their lives in a helicopter accident back in January. She's suing the helicopter company, seeking compensatory and punitive damages, and there seems to be a new update that is turning a lot of heads. Reportedly, Vanessa Bryant claims Kobe's death costs their family "hundreds of millions of dollars."

... and that tidbit is not sitting well with some people.

  • In late February, news broke Vanessa filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company following her husband and daughter's tragic crash.

    E! News reported Vanessa and her legal counsel are suing Island Express Helicopters -- including the pilot who died in the crash -- as they had a "duty to use that degree of care that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use under the same or similar circumstances," and that they failed to properly monitor the weather before takeoff, among other issues.

    Kobe and Gianna were two of nine people who died in the crash. To honor their memory and help with the financial costs of the seven other victims, Vanessa set up the MambaOnThree Foundation.

  • And now, court documents reveal Vanessa's claim the passing of her husband cost their family "hundreds of millions of dollars."

    In a new article, E! News reported newly obtained court documents show Vanessa is seeking "economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just and proper."

    "Although the total specific amount of personal injury damages that Plaintiff seeks is TBD, Kobe Bryant's future lost earnings equals hundreds of millions of dollars," the court papers also noted.

  • Needless to say, folks have lots of opinions and are criticizing Vanessa.

    We had a feeling some people would take issue with what was reported about the court documents, and it looks like (sadly) we were right. These comments do not mince words, and it is quite clear some peeps do not agree with Vanessa seemingly being concerned about losing millions now that her beloved is gone.

  • Others, however, are coming to her defense.

    "I don't know anything about this family or know anything that went on in their personal lives, but Vanessa LOVED Kobe, and vise versa. And not only that, but she lost her daughter too!" a commenter wrote. "She's never going [to] recover from this kind of trauma & grief and not to mention she now has to care for two little ones (with the exception of her oldest) on her own now ... seriously, come on."

    "As she should, and she's not doing it to gain money," another added. "It was negligence ... her daughter and husband are gone forever. I'm sure she will continue to donate and be part of foundation work to help others."

  • Our hearts are with the families who continue to grieve the loss of their loved ones.

    We aren't even going to touch the wrongful death lawsuit and all the components that go along with it. Vanessa -- and the other families who had loved ones on the helicopter -- are still navigating an unimaginable loss. We cannot even begin to fathom how they are processing things.

    Our thoughts still remain with them today.

