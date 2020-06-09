Vanessa Bryant Claims Kobe's Death Costs Family 'Hundreds of Millions of Dollars'



Jean-Baptist LaCroix/AFP via Getty Images

No amount of money can ever ease the pain of losing a loved one -- let alone two in the same accident. Sadly, that is a reality Vanessa Bryant and her family are navigating as NBA great Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gianna, lost their lives in a helicopter accident back in January. She's suing the helicopter company, seeking compensatory and punitive damages, and there seems to be a new update that is turning a lot of heads. Reportedly, Vanessa Bryant claims Kobe's death costs their family "hundreds of millions of dollars."



... and that tidbit is not sitting well with some people.