Vanessa Bryant Claims Kobe's Death Costs Family 'Hundreds of Millions of Dollars'

No amount of money can ever ease the pain of losing a loved one -- let alone two in the same accident. Sadly, that is a reality Vanessa Bryant and her family are navigating as NBA great Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gianna, lost their lives in a helicopter accident back in January. She's suing the helicopter company, seeking compensatory and punitive damages, and there seems to be a new update that is turning a lot of heads. Reportedly, Vanessa Bryant claims Kobe's death costs their family "hundreds of millions of dollars."
... and that tidbit is not sitting well with some people.
In late February, news broke Vanessa filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company following her husband and daughter's tragic crash.
And now, court documents reveal Vanessa's claim the passing of her husband cost their family "hundreds of millions of dollars."
Needless to say, folks have lots of opinions and are criticizing Vanessa.
We had a feeling some people would take issue with what was reported about the court documents, and it looks like (sadly) we were right. These comments do not mince words, and it is quite clear some peeps do not agree with Vanessa seemingly being concerned about losing millions now that her beloved is gone.
Others, however, are coming to her defense.
Our hearts are with the families who continue to grieve the loss of their loved ones.
