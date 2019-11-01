Kate & William Are Breaking Royal Tradition & It Could Be a 'Nod' to Meghan

WPA Pool/Pool/Getty Images
As any royal fan knows, Kate Middleton was not pleased with a recent Tatler article that ran about her. In addition to reporting that the Duchess of Cambridge feels "trapped and exhausted" as of late, journalist Anna Pasternak also intimated that neither Prince William nor Kate were overly friendly to Meghan Markle when she started dating Prince Harry. After the article was published, Kate quickly hit back and now royal experts think there's more than meets the eye.
Normally when something unflattering is said about Kate, she keeps calm and carries on.
Not this time. After the article was published, the palace issued a statement, saying: "This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication." Additionally, the duchess sent Tatler a legal letter, asking them to remove the piece from the internet.
"We can confirm we have received correspondence from lawyers acting for the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge and believe it has no merit," a spokesperson for Tatler told Insider recently.
Why did Kate fight back this time?
Perhaps she was angered by the contents of the article (in addition to dishing about her, Pasternak also took a swipe at Kate's mom, Carole Middleton, quoting someone as saying she's a "terrible snob"). Or maybe she was deeply hurt by the fact that the editor of Tatler, Richard Dennen, was once a close friend of Kate's.
Or maybe it's something else?
According to Express, Kate may have been giving a subtle nod to Meghan Markle when she pushed back against the mag.
As royal fans know, Meghan herself has gone toe-to-toe against the media. In addition to being embroiled in her own legal battle against Mail on Sunday, she and Harry issued a statement a few months back, revealing that they would no longer cooperate or work with certain outlets, including The Sun, Daily Express, Daily Mirror and Daily Mail.
Are Kate and William coming around to Harry and Meg's outspoken ways? Maybe!
As Express pointed out, in the past, Kate has always adhered to the "never complain, never explain" mantra of the royal family, which was first adopted by the Duchess of York when she became Queen in 1936 -- and has since been strictly followed by Queen Elizabeth. Speaking out against the media -- which is something Meghan and Harry have done a number of times -- definitely was a deviation of how Kate usually operates. Perhaps the Cambridges are seeing its merits?
While calling Kate's moves a 'nod' to the Sussexes -- a la Express -- may be a bit of a stretch, perhaps Kate sees things differently now.
Who knows how Kate felt about Harry and Meghan speaking out against the media, but if she was against, perhaps she now gets it that, when pushed too far, it's impossible to stay silent. Is this a new, more vocal chapter for the royal family? Is "never complain, never explain" gone for good or was this just a one-off for Kate? Time will tell!
