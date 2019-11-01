Kate & William Are Breaking Royal Tradition & It Could Be a 'Nod' to Meghan

Normally when something unflattering is said about Kate, she keeps calm and carries on.

Not this time. After the article was published, the palace issued a statement, saying: "This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication." Additionally, the duchess sent Tatler a legal letter, asking them to remove the piece from the internet.

"We can confirm we have received correspondence from lawyers acting for the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge and believe it has no merit," a spokesperson for Tatler told Insider recently.