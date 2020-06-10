15 Celebrities Who Married Into a Royal Family Like Meghan Markle

Image: JONATHAN BRADY/AFP via Getty Images



JONATHAN BRADY/AFP via Getty Images Some people are plucked from obscurity and gain worldwide fame when said someone gets engaged and marries into royalty. Kate Middleton, who came from a well-off but otherwise ordinary family from the English countryside, is an example, and she will one day -- barring divorce, or heaven forbid, death -- will be queen consort to the future King William. Others, like Meghan Markle, already had some level of fame before falling in love with a royal, which can be a blessing and a curse, since they came with a public personal history and heightened scrutiny. Meghan is far from the only actress or otherwise famous person to fall for a blue blood. That includes male celebrities, who, after all, can fall in love with royal women just as easily, and are not immune to the appeal of living a fairy tale life.

That makes sense, because famous people know famous people. Lots of the marriages between royals and celebrities happened because they ran in the same circles, or were invited to the same exclusive events and hit it off. Some royals flat out pursued famous people who could bring glamour and attention -- and even money -- into their royal houses, and some celebrities married people with royal blood who didn't even know they had it.

Other royal-celeb romances have weathered opposition and scandal, but somehow made it to the altar when other romances fell by the wayside. Because of all the scrutiny, and all the rules and sacrifices involved in living as a royal -- and in many cases, irreconcilable differences -- some of these marriages didn't last, though others are still going strong.

Along the way, though, these celebrity royal brides and grooms have tweaked what it means to be royal. Here are 15 famous people who married royals.