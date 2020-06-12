Mama June Net Worth: How Much Her Rise & Fall From Grace Costs

Image: Steve Zak Photography/WireImage via Getty Images



Steve Zak Photography/WireImage via Getty Images Mama June has had a rollercoaster ride of a career. The mom of four started out in reality TV on an episode of Toddlers & Tiaras, where the world was enraptured by her and daughter Honey Boo Boo. From then on, June has found success with social media, reality series, and investing in properties -- but in the past year, she's lost everything. It's heartbreaking to see drugs take their toll on June Shannon, and a toxic relationship with her boyfriend, Geno Doak, drag this famous mom down. Just when everyone thought June was turning her life around, she's made bad decision after bad decision. It's unclear what's next for the reality star, but it's not looking good.

Not only is June's fall from grace an expensive cash loss, but it's also costing her a relationship with her family. New episodes of Mama June From Not to Hot: Family Crisis shows just how affected her daughters, Pumpkin and Honey Boo Boo, are by her choices. It doesn't seem like June has any desire to change or better herself for the people important to her.

Many blame Geno, her boyfriend of three years, for her downfall. The two are toxic for one another and were even arrested for felony drug possession. Now, they are both facing jail time. June has lost just about everything important to her and is living out of casinos and hotel rooms. The reality series about Mama June and her daughters is still airing on WeTV, but it's only a matter of time before she loses that, too.

Mama June's net worth is around $1 to $1.5 million, but if her reality show is canceled, those numbers will plummet. Here's how much Mama June's struggle costs her.