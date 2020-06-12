Mama June Net Worth: How Much Her Rise & Fall From Grace Costs

Steve Zak Photography/WireImage via Getty Images
Mama June has had a rollercoaster ride of a career. The mom of four started out in reality TV on an episode of Toddlers & Tiaras, where the world was enraptured by her and daughter Honey Boo Boo. From then on, June has found success with social media, reality series, and investing in properties -- but in the past year, she's lost everything. It's heartbreaking to see drugs take their toll on June Shannon, and a toxic relationship with her boyfriend, Geno Doak, drag this famous mom down. Just when everyone thought June was turning her life around, she's made bad decision after bad decision.
It's unclear what's next for the reality star, but it's not looking good.
Not only is June's fall from grace an expensive cash loss, but it's also costing her a relationship with her family. New episodes of Mama June From Not to Hot: Family Crisis shows just how affected her daughters, Pumpkin and Honey Boo Boo, are by her choices. It doesn't seem like June has any desire to change or better herself for the people important to her.
Many blame Geno, her boyfriend of three years, for her downfall. The two are toxic for one another and were even arrested for felony drug possession. Now, they are both facing jail time. June has lost just about everything important to her and is living out of casinos and hotel rooms. The reality series about Mama June and her daughters is still airing on WeTV, but it's only a matter of time before she loses that, too.
Mama June's net worth is around $1 to $1.5 million, but if her reality show is canceled, those numbers will plummet. Here's how much Mama June's struggle costs her.
June's Reality Series
June is reportedly paid $50,000 per episode that she appears on for the reality series Mama June: From Hot to Not. The Shannon family have tried to maintain their presence on reality TV after first appearing in an episode of TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras. A spin-off series called Here Comes Honey Boo Boo followed that was swiftly canceled because of June's involvement with a convicted child molester. The family reportedly made about $50,000 per episode on the TLC spin-off.
Weight Loss Surgery
June's weight loss journey has been famously filmed and documented in her reality series Mama June: From Not to Hot, and in a number of magazines and online publications. Of course, June was proud of her weight loss journey -- she lost over 300 pounds. Plus, she had gastric sleeve surgery. In total, she paid around $75,000 for all of her cosmetic surgeries.
Spending Thousands on New Teeth
One of the priciest points of her makeover is June's new smile. The reality star mom had terrible dental hygiene before, and surely the drug use isn't helping. However, thanks to a dentist at Lake Nona Dental Group, she has teeth that make her feel confident. They didn't come cheap, though. Apparently, her new smile cost $30,000 total.
Arrested on Drug Charges
In March 2019, June and boyfriend Geno were arrested on charges of felony drug possession. The mom of four admitted that she had crack cocaine, a pipe, and needle on her person when she was arrested. Alabama drug possession charges are considered a Class C felony and are punishable by either one to 10 years in jail, and a minimum fine of $15,000. After June was arrested, she posted bond, which was reportedly $11,000.
June & Geno Indicted