Jenna Dewan's Net Worth: How the Celeb Mom Made Her Money

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
For those who don't know, Jenna Dewan is a talented dancer, actor, model, and writer -- not to mention, she has a massive Instagram follow that has led to paid promotional content and sponsorships. With all of those lucrative endeavors, Jenna has racked up quite a pay stub, her net worth is estimated to be about $30 million. The mom of two was married to Channing Tatum, but the Step Up pair divorced in 2018. The split was costly to the both of them, as they shared many assets, like multi-million dollar homes and expensive vehicles. Channing and Jenna share a six-year-old daughter named Everly. Now, however, Jenna is engaged to singer and actor Steve Kazee, and the couple just welcomed their first child, a son named Callum, in March.
Jenna has been working since she was in her teens and got her start as a backup dancer. (The talented performer quickly rose to fame after she landed her most well-known role in Step Up.) Her high-profile romance with Channing helped her career lift off and created a strong fan base. As the number of acting and dancing roles she obtained grew, so did Jenna's following, which led to some cha-ching!
This mama has been featured on the cover of countless magazines and has over 6 million followers on Instagram. With numbers like those, the 39-year-old mom is only earning more as the opportunities seem to be endless. Recently, Jenna published her first book and has started a book tour that will add to her bank account. This strong start to her writing career is only setting her up for success down the road.
Between acting, dancing, producing, and writing, Jenna is only getting started. Here is a look back at how she accumulated her wealth.
-
Dancer Roots1
Jenna Dewan began dancing as a young girl and was in many competitions growing up. A natural performer, Jenna got her start dancing backup for singers -- like Janet Jackson -- and in music videos. Getting a start in this career, as glamorous as it may seem, doesn't bring in the big bucks. Starting backup dancers make $14 an hour or about $34,000 per year, according to Mental Floss.
-
Music Videos2
Jenna danced in music videos early on, too. Jenna performed in Pink and N'Sync's videos, as well as Ciara and Sean Paul's videos. Jenna was a hustler from the get-go, and managed to show up in multiple videos and stage performances as a backup dancer. So even if they only make about $14 an hour to start, she was probably bringing in enough to support herself in her '20s.
-
-
Modeling Past3
Jenna has appeared on a number of magazine covers, but she also modeled in the past. Her history in dance helped Jenna's modeling career, plus she's drop-dead gorgeous. It's no surprise that she would be the face of a few campaigns. Jenna has incredible style, too, which helps her in the fashion world. Reportedly, modeling campaigns earn a few thousand dollars, and supermodels make around $10,000.
-
'Step Up'4
Step Up has proven to be an enduring franchise, with a few sequels and spin-offs. To start, it was a low-budget film at just $12 million. Since then, it's earned that back nearly 10 times over, according to the New York Times. At the beginning of the production for the movie, Jenna likely made close to $100,000 and has made significantly more through royalties.
-
-
'American Horror Story' Appearance5
Jenna showed up in season two of the anthology horror series American Horror Story. While she wasn't ever a leading lady on the show, she made a few guest appearances on Asylum as Adam Levine's wife. The minimum TV actors can make on one-hour episodes is $4,000, according to Quora. With Jenna's A-list status, she likely negotiated slightly more.
-
Producer6
After getting to act in numerous movies and TV series, Jenna decided to get