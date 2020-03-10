Prince Harry's Aunt Reveals the Royal Family Tried To 'Help' Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

meghan markle, sophie wessex
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Getting candid! Despite the royal family's usual "play it close to the vest" demeanor, these days many members are taking a less formal approach during interviews (and on social media). Case in point: Prince Harry and Prince William's aunt, Sophie Wessex, speaking out about Meghan Markle's introduction to the royal family in a recent article.

  • Sophie is married to Prince Charles' brother, Prince Edward. 

    sophie wessex
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    Recently, Sophie spoke with the Sunday Times in the UK about what it was like to settle into the royal family after getting engaged to Prince Edward in 1999. "It took me a while to find my feet," Sophie, who worked as a publicist before marrying Edward, told the newspaper. 

    (We're guessing that was an understatement because transitioning from "normal life" to the royal family is one of the biggest changes out there.)

    • Advertisement

  • Sophie also spoke out about Meghan Markle. 

    sophie wessex, meghan markle
    Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

    Comparing her long engagement to Edward to Meghan and Harry's whirlwind romance, Sophie revealed that it was basically a given that Meghan would have a hard time. 

    "Remember I'd had five years to adjust," she said, "And for our six-month engagement I was even staying in Buckingham Palace. Not that you necessarily know how it will pan out."

  • In the past, it was reported that Sophie took Meghan under her wing in many ways. 

    According to the Times, Sophie became a confidant to Meghan when Harry and Meghan left Kensington Palace for Frogmore Cottage. Sophie and Edward (and their two children) live about 10 miles from Frogmore at Bagshot Park. Although she didn't reveal too much about her relationship with Meghan, Sophie said: "We all try to help any new member of the family."

  • At one point, it was believed that Sophie was going to take over a number of the responsibilities Harry and Meghan left when they stepped down.  

    Back in January, Sophie and Edward attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit with Prince William and Kate Middleton when Harry and Meghan couldn't. However, when she was asked about whether she'd be taking on more work now that Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals, she kept things pretty vague. 

    "We've all got our own little portfolios," she told the outlet. "I don't see anything changing, but if we're asked to do more ... I don't know because it hasn't really happened.

  • Sophie sat with Meghan at this year's Commonwealth Day service. 

    meghan markle, prince harry, prince william, kate middleton
    Phil Harris/Getty Images

    After the Cambridges and Sussexes had the world's most awkward hello, Sophie and Edward sat next to Harry and Meghan behind Prince William and Kate Middleton. While they waiting for the service to start, Sophie was seen chatting with both Meghan and Kate. So, clearly she doesn't play favorites. 

    A good person to be a confidant? Certainly seems that way to us. 

royals kate middleton

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement