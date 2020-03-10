Prince Harry's Aunt Reveals the Royal Family Tried To 'Help' Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Getting candid! Despite the royal family's usual "play it close to the vest" demeanor, these days many members are taking a less formal approach during interviews (and on social media). Case in point: Prince Harry and Prince William's aunt, Sophie Wessex, speaking out about Meghan Markle's introduction to the royal family in a recent article.
Sophie is married to Prince Charles' brother, Prince Edward.
Sophie also spoke out about Meghan Markle.
In the past, it was reported that Sophie took Meghan under her wing in many ways.
According to the Times, Sophie became a confidant to Meghan when Harry and Meghan left Kensington Palace for Frogmore Cottage. Sophie and Edward (and their two children) live about 10 miles from Frogmore at Bagshot Park. Although she didn't reveal too much about her relationship with Meghan, Sophie said: "We all try to help any new member of the family."
At one point, it was believed that Sophie was going to take over a number of the responsibilities Harry and Meghan left when they stepped down.
Back in January, Sophie and Edward attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit with Prince William and Kate Middleton when Harry and Meghan couldn't. However, when she was asked about whether she'd be taking on more work now that Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals, she kept things pretty vague.
"We've all got our own little portfolios," she told the outlet. "I don't see anything changing, but if we're asked to do more ... I don't know because it hasn't really happened.
Sophie sat with Meghan at this year's Commonwealth Day service.
