Kate Middleton Is Following In Meghan's Footsteps When It Comes To the Press

Kate Middleton spoke out about theTatler feature, calling it inaccurate and a false misrepresentation of her life, taking a page right out of Meghan Markle's playbook. Meghan and Harry are no stranger to bad press, but Kate hasn't had to deal with it nearly as much. Instead of staying silent and ignoring the British tabloid, like the royals normally do, Kate slammed the piece in a statement from Kensington Palace and is taking legal action.
British tabloid Tatler wrote a scathing feature about Kate Middleton, making fun of her and reporting inaccurate information.
Tatler claimed that Kate is feeling trapped by her royal life, and that she is mad at Meghan and Harry for leaving many of their royal duties to her and William. Tatler called her "Catherine the Great" and spilled many royal secrets from sources claiming to be friends with Kate. While the palace rarely ever issues statements in response to the media, this time there were too many inaccuracies to ignore.
Kensington Palace put out a statement denouncing the article.
The Tatler piece claimed that Kate and William feel Meghan and Harry threw them under the bus, and that she reportedly feels "exhausted, trapped" and like she's working too hard. However, Kate refuted these claims swiftly with a statement.
"This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies & false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," the statement reads.
Apparently, Kate and William asked Harry and Meghan for advice on how they dealt with the negative press.
Other magazines report that Kate and William actually reached out to Meghan and Harry for help, and now they are taking legal action against the publication. Most royals would keep quiet and ignore the misinformation, but not Meghan or Harry. Now, Kate is following in their footsteps by publicly sticking up for herself in the media.
Many people are noticing a double standard between Meghan and Kate.
Kate spoke out about the article in the middle of the global health crisis, and received little backlash for the poor timing. Meanwhile, any time Meghan would say anything about the negativity she faced, there were repercussions.
One Twitter user pointed out this hypocrisy, and wrote, "When #HarryandMeghan ended engagement with 4 tabloids there was outrage over ‘tone deaf’ timing during the pandemic. Yet it’s radio silence when Kate Middleton complains about a Tatler article also during the pandemic. The double standards are real #ukisnotinnocent."
Kate has abandoned the royal protocol of 'never complain, never explain' when it comes to the media.
The royal family's mantra, when it comes to the press, is "never complain, never explain." In 1936, The Duchess of York started living by the saying and passed it down to her children. This tradition seems to have stopped with Meghan Markle, and now Kate is joining in on speaking out. The statement was a warning to the media, if they come for this family again there will be consequences.
