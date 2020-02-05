Kate Middleton Is Following In Meghan's Footsteps When It Comes To the Press

The Tatler article makes claims about Kate, her workload since Harry & Meghan left. a friend is reported as saying she is working as hard as a top CEO, another source is quoting saying Kate has a ‘ruthless survival streak’. Kensignton Palace clearly very unhappy... pic.twitter.com/nBEy8KZHjb

The Tatler piece claimed that Kate and William feel Meghan and Harry threw them under the bus, and that she reportedly feels "exhausted, trapped" and like she's working too hard. However, Kate refuted these claims swiftly with a statement.

"This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies & false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," the statement reads.