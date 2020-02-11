Prince William Just Outed Himself as a Secret Crisis Hotline Worker

Polly Thomas/Stringer/Getty Images
If there's one thing we all know, it's that charity work and volunteerism are at the heart of the royal family. A lot of the time, though, the work senior royals put in involves things such as going to openings, making speeches, or visiting schools and hospitals. Of course, all of these things are important, but we have to say, we're seriously impressed with the undercover volunteer work Prince William has been doing recently. (Spoiler alert: It doesn't involve wearing a suit.)
-
Over the weekend, as the UK wrapped up Volunteers Week, William revealed whilst on a video call what he's been doing.
While speaking with volunteers from a number of organizations around the UK, the duke let the cat out of the bag -- he's been answering texts for Shout 85258, the UK's first 24/7 crisis text line.
"I'm going to share a little secret with you guys," he said on a group call with Kate Middleton. "But I'm actually on the platform volunteering."
-
Shout 85258 was launched in 2019 by the quartet formerly known as The Fab Four.
Yep, it was a project from William and Kate and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they were all still working together under the Royal Foundation umbrella charity.
Currently, William is one of 2,000 crisis volunteers who's available to "support anyone, anytime, whatever their crisis may be." Obviously, William would never reveal himself during a text conversation, but it's pretty incredible that he could be at the other end of the phone, supporting someone in need.
-
-
Previously, the palace was hesitant to reveal whether the prince was one of the hotline volunteers.
According to the Guardian, Kensington Palace feared, understandably, that there would be a sudden onslaught of calls (that may or may not be warranted) from people who were hoping to have a chat with the Duke of Cambridge. Now, though, Shout is reportedly equipped to deal with a potential uptick in text messages.
-
William's reveal wasn't the only noteworthy volunteering tidbit from the Cambridges this past weekend, either.
William and Kate also shared a beautiful photo on Instagram of William, along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, volunteering a few weeks back. The caption read:
"As we approach the end of Volunteers Week The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort.
In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area."
-
-
In the past few months, the Cambridges have really stepped it up.
In addition to doing as much as they can over video calls, the Cambridges have been getting their hands dirty -- so to speak -- with hands-on volunteering, too. Good for them for teaching George, Charlotte, and Louis the importance of hard work and about what it truly means to give back to the community. There's no better way for the kids to learn than to do things themselves.
Share this Story