Prince William Just Outed Himself as a Secret Crisis Hotline Worker

Over the weekend, as the UK wrapped up Volunteers Week, William revealed whilst on a video call what he's been doing.

While speaking with volunteers from a number of organizations around the UK, the duke let the cat out of the bag -- he's been answering texts for Shout 85258, the UK's first 24/7 crisis text line.

"I'm going to share a little secret with you guys," he said on a group call with Kate Middleton. "But I'm actually on the platform volunteering."