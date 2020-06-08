Anonymous Royal Family Hacker Makes Disturbing Claims About Princess Diana's Death

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
It's always been understood that Princess Diana died in a car crash, but hacktivist group Anonymous has released details that suggest it wasn't an accident at all. The group alleged that the Princess of Wales had information about sex trafficking incidents that the royal family might have been a part of. Diana was always for the people, and even earned the nickname "The People's Princess." Perhaps, even in her final days she was trying to do the right thing and help these victims come forward, but the royals put a stop to it.
-
One Twitter fan was shocked at a discovery surrounding Princess Diana's death.
If this is true, then it could be the biggest scandal in the royal family's recent history. While we love to keep up with the drama surrounding the royals, this is just plain disturbing. According to the information provided by the hackers, Diana died at the hands of the family and it was no accident after all. The royals were allegedly trying to keep their names clear in a huge sex trafficking incident, and Diana might have had information.
-
Apparently, Diana had seriously incriminating -- recorded -- information about the royal family.
Before her death, Diana was visiting hospitals and care homes where former media personality Sir James Savile had reportedly taken advantage of individuals in a sex abuse scandal. Diana allegedly went to these institutions to console the victims, and might have recorded the rape victims' testimonies. There's also a rumor that a palace employee may have been a rapist, and that Diana may have talked to the alleged victim. Having this kind of information over the royal family was a brave and dangerous choice for Diana.
-
-
The Twitter account OpDeathEaters compiled a huge Twitter thread full of information about the royal family.
The entire thread was full of scandals and controversies surrounding the royal family, but the most shocking was the one about Princess Diana. To maintain power for this long, the royal family had to make a few dirty moves. Diana, who was always looking out for the underdog and had people's best interests at heart, wouldn't have stood for such a disturbing secret.
-
The tweet linked to an article from The Guardian that found the information.
Apparently, Diana kept the tapes and secret letters hidden in a mahogany box at Kensington Palace, and the information was not released to the police. Now, detectives can't find the missing tape or any other items. The article continues that the royal family might have paid off rape victims to keep them from revealing any more secrets.
-
-
Diana was the People's Princess -- maybe that is ultimately what took her life.
Share this Story