Lifetime Cancels Abby Lee Miller's New Series in Light of Racist Remarks



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

If people are going to stand in solidarity with a community, said person might want to double-check to make sure s/he addressed any past grievances that contribute to the very issue that community is fighting. Abby Lee Miller's new series has been canceled amid reports the tell-it-like-it-is reality star made racist remarks on Dance Mom.

And now, the mom on the receiving end of her bigotry is speaking out.