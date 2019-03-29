Lifetime Cancels Abby Lee Miller's New Series in Light of Racist Remarks

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
If people are going to stand in solidarity with a community, said person might want to double-check to make sure s/he addressed any past grievances that contribute to the very issue that community is fighting. Abby Lee Miller's new series has been canceled amid reports the tell-it-like-it-is reality star made racist remarks on Dance Mom.
And now, the mom on the receiving end of her bigotry is speaking out.
A new dance competition was headed to Lifetime.
Abby's Virtual Dance Off, a 12-part dance series announced in April, was set to hit the network some time this summer. Dancers across the would compete on the show while putting their best spins and leaps on full display. Though a premiere date was not announced, Us Weekly reported that Abby's new show was supposed to debut soon.
... until the network caught wind of allegations Abby Lee Miller made racist remarks on 'Dance Moms.'
In support of #BlackoutTuesday, Abby Lee Miller posted a black square in solidarity with the call to action. The post has since been deleted as she has been called to the carpet by a mom who is accusing the controversial reality star of making racist remarks during the time her daughter was on Dance Moms.
As a result, a spokesperson for Lifetime confirmed the network is not moving forward with Abby's Virtual Dance Off.
Adriana Smith took to Instagram to call out Abby, accusing her of saying she and her daughter were only on 'Dance Moms' because they're black.
"A statement from [Miller] that sticks in my mind to this day during my time on DMS8 is, 'I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the country club with a box of 64 -- don't be stupid,'" the mom claimed in her Instagram post.
Adriana continued:
"Do you remember you told me 'Do you want me to tell you why you are really here?' lol as if I didn't know .. again showing your superiority. Let me remind you what you said in case you forgot! You told me to 'LOOK in the MIRROR! That's the only reason you are here!' Kam told me she heard 'they need a sprinkle of color!'"
Welp, it seems Abby felt the need to respond because she issued an apology.
"To Kamryn, Adriana, and anyone else I've hurt, I am truly sorry," Abby wrote. "I realize that racism can come not just from hate, but also from ignorance. No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault."
She continued:
"While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow, and do better. While I hope to one day earn your forgiveness, I recognize that words alone are not enough. I understand it takes time and genuine change."
Hopefully, this is a big wake-up call.
Although it's nice to see Abby issue a public apology about her past behavior, it does beg the question if she would have reached out beforehand if she wasn't called out -- or if her show wasn't canceled. Yes, self-reflection is important, but one has to question how authentic her words are given she is speaking out as a result of the backlash against her.
