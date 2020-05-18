Jinger Duggar Announces a New Project & Critics Call It 'Pointless'

It's been a big couple of weeks for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. Not long after they announced they were expanding their family with baby number two, the couple made another announcement on -- where else? -- Instagram. Over the weekend, Jinger and Jeremy shared a brand-new project they're taking on, and not surprising in the least, Duggar followers have feelings.
Before their big reveal, Jinger and Jeremy teased fans ... as influencers are wont to do.
Over the weekend, Jinger shared this photo, along with the caption:
"So, we've got an announcement! Jeremy and I have an exciting little quarantine project we have been working on for the last few months, and we get to FINALLY talk about it! Any guesses as to what it is? We'll be going live this evening, 5:00 PT on my IG to announce -- I hope you can join us."
Classic.
Jinger and Jeremy eventually shared the big news ... they're launching a podcast.
Here's what Jinger said about it on Instagram:
"It's official official, Jeremy Vuolo and I launched a podcast! I hope this will allow us to connect and share in a more meaningful way, along with sharing hope and encouragement with you all. If you haven't had a chance to listen in, you can find the first two episodes on iTunes, Spotify, Iheartradio, Stitcher, Googleplay, or Pandora. If you are tuning in, tag us in an instastory, we'd love to repost you! Drop your thoughts in the comments below on this post, I would love to hear your opinions!"
Overall, the response seemed positive to the couple's newest endeavor.
After receiving an outpouring of support, Jinger expressed her thanks to fans. "Happy Sunday! Jer and I have been a bit overwhelmed by the positive feedback and support you've given for the new podcast!" Jinger wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "If you haven't had a chance, we'll be posting all our podcast content over at Hope We Hold -- check it out! We've posted two episodes and will be launching our third this Wednesday. So grateful for you all!"
Not everyone is into the idea of a Jinge and Jer podcast, though.
If there's one thing Jinger and Jeremy are not, it's strangers to criticism.
In fact, all the Duggars have had their fair share of criticism over the years, and the more famous they get (and the more they parlay -- and monetize -- their fame), the more criticism they receive. At this point, we're guessing Jinger and Jeremy don't let it get to them too much. They seem to be doing their own thing out in LA -- not much more they can do than that.
