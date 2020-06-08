Jessica Simpson Net Worth: How the Former Pop Star Became a Fashion Mogul

Splash News
While Jessica Simpson may have started her career as a singer, she's so much more than that now. Reportedly, Jessica Simpson's net worth was $170 million in 2018. That number is likely only higher now, with some figures saying it's around $200 million -- or about 20 times more than husband Eric Johnson's $10 million net worth. How did she make all that money? Hard work, honey.
The mom of three's career started in the '90s, with Jess focusing mostly on music. After years of putting out albums and touring the nation, she changed gears some and went into acting as well. She's been on TV and in movies, and even had her own reality show for a while before reality TV was as big as it is now.
Jessica then went into the fashion space with her own brand of clothing and accessories. That has made her a ton of money, probably more than any other venture in her life. Oh, did we also mention she wrote a book, has done commercials, and more? Basically, Jessica Simpson has done it all, and she was successful at almost all of it, too.
That's how she's amassed her current wealth.
No wonder Jessica signed a prenup with Eric before they tied the knot in 2014. She learned that lesson the hard way when she didn't have a prenup with Nick Lachey, and he walked away with a significant portion of her wealth in 2006. But since she's now made roughly six times the amount of money she was worth back then, she's still sitting pretty -- and at least she and Nick got divorced before she really made it big. It's a good thing that her fashion brand didn't launch until she was no longer with him.
Wondering exactly how Jessica made all her big bucks? We broke it down for all her fans.
The Moment She Felt Her Career Explode1
Although Jessica's singing career started to gain traction in the late '90s, she credits her career explosion to that time she sang a duet with Jewel in 2004. The two singers teamed up to sing Jewel's "Who Will Save Your Soul." Jessica was arguably already pretty famous by then, with ABC giving her and Nick Lachey a one hour TV special that included this duet. But years later, Jessica wrote on Instagram that it was this moment that she "felt [her] career explode."
Tons of Hit Albums & Tours2
One of the ways Jessica has made her money over the years has been her music. She has seven albums, and her debut album Sweet Kisses has sold over four million copies alone. Her tour for her hugely successful In My Skin album went on to earn over $7 million. Between her album sales and her tour sales, her music career has netted Jessica millions of dollars.
'Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica' Takes Off3
In 2003, Jessica and her then-husband, Nick Lachey, became stars of their own reality show. Newlyweds focused on their everyday life as husband and wife and ran for three seasons before the couple's 2006 divorce. By the time they split, Jessica was worth about $35 million, thanks to her music and tour sales, but also her reality TV paycheck. Reality stars' salaries vary by show -- and year that the show was produced -- but in 2003, it's probably safe to say that Jessica was earning several thousand dollars per episode. Since she filmed three seasons of the show, that's a hefty paycheck.
Movie Career Booms With 'The Dukes of Hazzard'4
One of Jessica's biggest career moves was when she played Daisy Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard back in 2005. The film went on to make over $111 million worldwide. Obviously, that wasn't what Jessica made for her starring role, but she likely took in a few million herself. She also sang "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'" for the movie's soundtrack, and the single went on to spend 11 weeks on the Billboard charts -- likely helping to net her a hefty sum.
Other Movie Roles Followed5
After The Dukes of Hazzard, Jessica went on to star in Employee of the Month, which made almost $40 million worldwide, and Blonde Ambition, which made over $1.5 million. Obviously, neither were the success that Dukes was, but they both helped line Jessica's pockets while also continuing to help push her career forward.
Losing Money in the Divorce6
Nick and Jessica famously didn't have a prenup. He'd actually suggested that they have one, but Jessica was reportedly offended by the idea and they never signed anything. When the pair eventually split in 2006, after almost four years of marriage, he reportedly got $10 million out of the deal.
This dinged Jessica's then-$35 million net worth quite a bit.
Commercial Work7
Once Jessica became famous enough to make money off her image alone and not just her music, she began raking in money from commercials. She appeared in a 2004 Super Bowl commercial for Pizza Hut. And after the success of The Dukes of Hazzard, she did a parody of her song called "These Bites Are Made For Poppin'" for another Pizza Hut Super Bowl commercial. Since Super Bowl commercials can cost around $5 million and are seen by millions, Jessica was likely paid a pretty penny to appear.
Advertising Spokesperson8
Jessica eventually parlayed her one-off commercial successes into becoming a brand spokesperson. In 2005, Proactiv paid her $2.5 million to be a spokesperson for their products. Years later, she repped Weight Watchers for $4 million when she used the program to help her lose 60 pounds after the birth of her daughter, Maxwell.
Starting The Jessica Simpson Collection9
By far, Jessica's biggest money maker has been her Jessica Simpson Collection fashion brand. She sells clothes, shoes, accessories, bags, and more under the label. The company launched in 2006 and quickly captured the hearts (and wallets) of Jessica's fans. According to Business of Fashion, in 2015, it was raking in a billion dollars in sales annually. Of course, a lot of that money goes to pay employees, factory workers, and to purchase the raw materials needed to make the products.
But trust that Jessica is making plenty thanks to her brand.
Selling a Majority Stake in the Collection10
One way that Jessica made some quick cash in 2015 was by selling 62.5% of the Jessica Simpson Collection for a cool $120 million. She still has the remaining 37.5%, which Forbes reports nets her $30 million a year. It may be a minority stake, but that sum of money is nothing to sneeze at. The business is over a decade old, which means that she's been raking in millions for a while.
Partnering with Bed, Bath, & Beyond11
In addition to her own fashion brand, Jessica also has a home goods collection with Bed, Bath, & Beyond. Her name is on bedding sets, shower curtains, pillows, and more -- and they don't run that cheap. (The bedding sets can cost up to $360 for a king-sized bed.) The company itself probably takes the majority of that cash, but Jessica is definitely leaving with a sizable chunk of change.
Valuable Real Estate12
Jessica and her now-husband, Eric Johnson, bought a Los Angeles mansion in 2013 for $11.5 million. They say that real estate is a great investment, and it likely has been for Jessica. The home is probably worth even more now than it was when