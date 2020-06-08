Jessica Simpson Net Worth: How the Former Pop Star Became a Fashion Mogul

Image: Splash News



Splash News While Jessica Simpson may have started her career as a singer, she's so much more than that now. Reportedly, Jessica Simpson's net worth was $170 million in 2018. That number is likely only higher now, with some figures saying it's around $200 million -- or about 20 times more than husband Eric Johnson's $10 million net worth. How did she make all that money? Hard work, honey. The mom of three's career started in the '90s, with Jess focusing mostly on music. After years of putting out albums and touring the nation, she changed gears some and went into acting as well. She's been on TV and in movies, and even had her own reality show for a while before reality TV was as big as it is now.

Jessica then went into the fashion space with her own brand of clothing and accessories. That has made her a ton of money, probably more than any other venture in her life. Oh, did we also mention she wrote a book, has done commercials, and more? Basically, Jessica Simpson has done it all, and she was successful at almost all of it, too.

That's how she's amassed her current wealth.

No wonder Jessica signed a prenup with Eric before they tied the knot in 2014. She learned that lesson the hard way when she didn't have a prenup with Nick Lachey, and he walked away with a significant portion of her wealth in 2006. But since she's now made roughly six times the amount of money she was worth back then, she's still sitting pretty -- and at least she and Nick got divorced before she really made it big. It's a good thing that her fashion brand didn't launch until she was no longer with him.

Wondering exactly how Jessica made all her big bucks? We broke it down for all her fans.