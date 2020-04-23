Prince William's Parenting Questioned in New Pic With Prince George & Princess Charlotte

Getty / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
Parents can't put anything on the internet without it being questioned by everyone. Add in celebrity status, a substantial social media platform, and the fact that reading tone through text is a challenge; it's a breeding ground for misunderstandings and criticisms. Even celebrity parents, like Kate Middleton and Prince William, who seem to be more universally liked and accepted, receive a variety of responses to their social media shares – even the most positive, sweet, family ones.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been outspoken about the importance of community.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been working hard to support their community over the past few months. The royal couple has shared several resources on how to promote positive mental health and given resources to parents and kids on connecting and checking in with neighbors during this time of the worldwide health crisis.
Often, they've brought along their children, 6-year-old Prince George, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 2-year-old Prince Louis.
It's evident in the photos that involving the royal kids in their charity work is essential.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are amazing at involving their kids in their charity and volunteer work. They've shared many photos of the whole family helping out their community, and it's a focus for their upbringing.
The Duke and Duchess shared a photo to their Instagram account to honor Volunteer Week in the UK.
They don't need a specific highlighted week for the family to prioritize volunteering, but they did want to take time to thank those out there doing their part. The family shared a new photo on Instagram, another snap taken by Kate herself.
"As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort," the caption read.
In the photo, Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk with their dad, Prince William, towards a house. Prince William is holding an umbrella above his head while his two kids walk alongside him.
The caption continued, "In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area."
The comment section flooded with hundreds of words of encouragement. And one snarky comment.
Scrolling through the comments, it's clear how much this family is loved by the public and their community. Hundreds shared their thanks to the royal family for doing their part to help others.
"Waaa love to see them 😍 and George is a little man already 😍😍 looking so much like his father recently and very tall too," one person wrote.
"This is such a heartwarming photograph. the duchess' talent in photography keeps on getting better. my day has been made," a second person said.
"Could not be more proud of William and Kate," a third fan shared.
And one person replied with some snark.
Fans of the family jumped to defend them and put the focus back on the good message
