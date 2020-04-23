Prince William's Parenting Questioned in New Pic With Prince George & Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess shared a photo to their Instagram account to honor Volunteer Week in the UK.

They don't need a specific highlighted week for the family to prioritize volunteering, but they did want to take time to thank those out there doing their part. The family shared a new photo on Instagram, another snap taken by Kate herself.

"As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort," the caption read.

In the photo, Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk with their dad, Prince William, towards a house. Prince William is holding an umbrella above his head while his two kids walk alongside him.

The caption continued, "In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area."