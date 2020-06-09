19 Times Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton's Styles Matched

Chris Jackson/Getty Images; George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
We could search the whole world and still not find two people more different than Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. From their upbringing to their education -- and the way they speak to the activities they're into while off duty -- there are some stark difference between these two royals.
Their style is very different as well. Kate's style could be described as elegant and conservative, as befits her role as future queen consort. Meghan, on the other hand, is much more fashion-forward and laid back at the same time. But that doesn't mean that their tastes don't sometimes overlap. There have been plenty of times when the two duchesses have practically been fashion twins -- or at least have used very similar fashion elements, and put their stamp on them.
Both Kate and Meghan clearly put a lot of thought into what they wear. Their clothes have to be appropriate for whatever event they're attending, and they have to pay attention to the clothes' fit, sheerness, length, cleavage, etc. Both of them also send messages with their outfits, whether it's a subtle nod to Princess Diana or an overt tribute to a host country.
But of course, through all this, they have a lot of personal choice. They ultimately pick clothes they feel comfortable with, and plenty of times, the outfit each has picked out for herself looks like something the other would wear -- even with some stylistic tweaks.
There have been similar dresses, shirts, jeans, and blazers, and similar colors, necklines, and fabric patterns -- enough to make us wonder if they've ever called each other before an event to get dibs on wearing a certain dress color (or a certain style).
Whatever the case may be, every time they make a public appearance, it's fun to check out Meghan and Kate's outfits and think back to when the other person might have worn something similar. Here are 19 Kate and Meghan outfits that are quite similar.
Red Dress1
Two cocktail midi dresses with full skirts, and two head-turning looks. Kate wore hers -- featuring a modern asymmetrical neckline -- at a reception in Canada in 2016 (hence the maple leaf brooch), and Meghan went for a more romantic sweetheart neckline to the Today studios in July of the same year. Whether they had their hair up or down, both these ladies know the surefire way to make an entrance is to go for blood red.
Traditional Plaid2
Wearing plaid is, of course, a centuries-old tradition in Britain, and royal women often wear different patterns -- like this one -- which is named the Prince of Wales check. In 2017, Kate wore it in a familiar jacket style during a 2017 trip to Manchester. In early 2018, Meghan gave the pattern a modern spin with a boatneck top that, little did we know, gave away the iconic neckline of her wedding dress a few months later.
Yellow Sheath Dress3
Lemon yellow is so cheery, but it is also such a bold and risky choice. After all, if someone picks the wrong shade to wear, they can easily can look like a walking highlighter marker, or a hot dog condiment. Leave it to Kate and Meghan, though, to get it right by featuring the color on sheath dresses with simple necklines and wearing a few, if any, details or accessories.
White Coat Dress4
When the occasion calls for covering up and keeping it conservative, a coat is a safe bet. Kate's beautifully constructed coat dress is elegant and a perfect shade of luminous ivory -- a great choice for a military exercise and parade event in 2019. Like Kate's coat dress, Meghan's edgier coat, which she wore over a navy dress to Westminster Abbey in 2018, has a faux belt detail.
Navy Blue Maternity5
To help keep her comfortable during late in her Prince Louis pregnancy, Kate wore a flared navy coat over a shirt or dress of the same hue -- a forgiving cut and color. When she wanted to hide her early pregnancy so as to not distract from Princess Eugenie's wedding, Meghan turned also turned to the rich and classic blue shade, one of her signature colors during her time as a working royal.
Sailor Pants6
Here's another classic: sailor pants. They're chic, wide-legged and comfortable, and the rows of buttons give them an instantly neat look. Kate went for a tried-and-true combination by pairing her dark blue ankle length pants with a striped Breton sweater. Meghan paired her black trousers with a black turtleneck for a sophisticated city-girl vibe.
Asymmetrical Black Dress7
Ah, the asymmetrical neckline. So modern, and yet, so timeless. Both Kate and Meghan chose the look for vastly different engagements. Kate was attending an annual remembrance concert honoring those who have died in wars, and Meghan was at a women's empowerment event. Their similar little black dresses were appropriate for each event.
Blue & Green Tartan8
A pattern created for a special Scottish regiment of the British Army, the Black Watch plaid is a favorite with royals, and we can definitely see why. The deep green and blue combination is beautiful, whether on Kate's fit-and-flare coat dress, or Meghan's long wool coat. Both are proof that sticking with tradition does not have to equal wearing boring or stuffy clothes.
Ribbed Wrap Coats9
Kate and Meghan have several go-to fashion brands in common, and one of them is Canadian luxury outerwear company Sentaler. Both women have more than one piece from the brand, including these wrap coats. One look is enough to make it obvious that they are from the same designer -- the wide lapels, ribbed sleeves, tie belt and high-end cashmere fabric are enough.
Sapphire Blue Wrap Dress10
Kate must have known the moment she stepped out with William for their engagement photo call with the media, whatever she wore would be instantly iconic -- so she smartly chose an unforgettable sapphire blue wrap dress that sold out in a matter or hours. When Meghan attended a dinner in her pre-royal days, she chose the gorgeous jewel shade via a flirty cocktail dress. Best thing about both dresses? They look like they're low maintenance. Just pull it on and go.
Pussybow Blouse11
The pussybow blouse is so divisive. On the one hand, it can be very elegant, but on the other, it can easily look like something Mrs. Doubtfire would wear. Still, it's no surprise that the fashionable duchesses made the style look fresh and chic, thanks to some smart use of color. Kate's magenta blouse is a gorgeous color, as is Meghan's electric blue one worn to an event before royal life.
Floral Dress12
These two dresses might be different styles but they have a couple of things in common: They are floral and feminine -- even without flower garlands -- like the one that Meghan is wearing in this picture taken when she was on tour in Fiji. Kate's dress is, of course, the one she wore to take Charlotte and George to their first day of school last year. Kate and Meghan know that ya don't always have to wear a power suit or dress to make a statement.
Lace Dress13
Before they even knew each other, Kate and Meghan wore the same dress: Diane von Furstenberg's Zarita lace dress. Despite the fact that they have identical necklines and sleeves and lace patterns, we can see that the dress looked radically different on each duchess. Kate wore the black, floor-length version, while Meghan attended a Suits event in a very short navy version. By the way, Meghan later said she hated her look that evening, saying it was "trying too hard."
Striped Sweater14
The Breton striped sweater is a classic for a reason. It's universally flattering, and it instantly makes us look pulled together. Both duchesses have worn the style several times. Kate wore the sweater to a nautical event, and she recently rocked it during a Zoom call. Meghan packed hers for her trip to Morocco when she was pregnant and needed stretchy clothes.
White Blazer & Black Skinny Jeans15
Wow, what a sharp look on both ladies. There's nothing like a crisp white blazer to look polished and draw attention. These two different blazer styles work so well for each woman and are very indicative of their styles. Kate went for a short, fitted version with soft edges, and Meghan opted for a jacket with a sharp flare. Both used the white blazer to elevate black skinny jeans for a chic and comfy look.
Black Lace Cutout Dress16
We love a nice cut out top or dress, but it can easily look fussy and doily-like. That is why picking the right cut-out dress is crucial. Kate and Meghan's have one great thing in common that gives their dresses a bit of a modern edge: a top part that features a black strapless panel to break up the pattern a bit and make the dresses more sophisticated.
Ivory Maternity Outfit17
Two pregnant duchesses, two great maternity looks. When their occasions called for something elegant for an event -- in Kate's case, the 60th anniversary of the queen's coronation, and in Meghan's case, the anniversary of father-in-law Prince Charles's investiture as Prince of Wales -- they chose clean, classic nude dress and coat combo. Kate's dress may be lace and Meghan's dress silk brocade, but both are shiny and pretty.
Off The Shoulder Dress18
We have just one word for these dresses -- aait, make that two words: sexy and sophisticated! Both women went for a very sleek off the shoulder look by picking dresses that have thin straps. The focus here is on their faces -- and those, confident big smiles! -- as well as amazingly toned shoulders and arms. Both of these looks are winners, the kind that we want to imitate immediately.
White Button Down Shirt19
Who doesn't love a button-down white shirt? (They're fresh and versatile.) No one knows that better than Meghan, who has worn the closet staple with everything from ripped jeans to a floor-length skirt (as seen above) for an unexpected formal look. We hardly ever see Kate with button-downs, but she took one along for her trip to India and Bhutan and wore it on a hiking outing in Bhutan.