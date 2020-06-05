Jill Duggar Labeled 'Irresponsible' As Fans Question A Video She Posted Of Her Kids

Instagram / @jillmdillard
Devan McGuinness
Devan McGuinness
Celebrities

jill duggar dillard in her kitchen
Instagram / @jillmdillard

One of the most frustrating things about social media, especially if you have a large platform, is that no matter what you share, post, or write, someone will always have an issue with it. Sometimes the call out is warranted, other times it feels very much like being picked apart just for fun.

Someone who knows this likely better than most of us is Jill Duggar. The mom of two has a large Instagram presence, with 1.6 million people who follow her, for better or worse.

  • In a recent post, Jill Duggar shared some videos of an outing she was on with her kids, and drama started.

    jill duggar dillard in her car screenshot instagram stories
    Instagram / @jillmdillard

    On June 5, 2020, Jill and her two boys, Israel David and Samuel Scott, set out for a little picnic date. Jill loves to share her adventures with her Instagram followers, so this day was no different. As she and her boys set out to "enjoy the sunny weather," Jill shared some videos of herself in the car and her two boys buckled in their back seats in her Instagram Stories.

    • Advertisement

  • Jill shared several videos on her Stories on the way to the place she and the boys were going to have some fun.

    The Duggar daughter posted several videos while in the car on their way to a local spot where she and the boys were going to play in the water and have a picnic. She titled her snap, "Enjoying the sunny weather," and in the video she bopped her head to the music playing in the car.

    Sitting in what looked like the driver's seat, Jill showed herself dancing along and then panned the camera to each of her boys in the back seat. Both boys were watching the scenery and Jill was in her typically happy mood.

  • When Jill and the boys arrived at their destination, Jill shared several photos in her Instagram grid as well. 

    "Because if you’re gonna be outside when it’s this hot, water better be involved!" Jill captioned the Instagram photo. "Oh, and snacks...always! lol," she added.

    In the share, Jill had three photos – one of Samuel, a second of Israel, and the third was a selfie of herself sitting with the picnic basket behind her. She included several happy hashtags including creek life, play hard, and boy well.

    Fans really love watching Jill have fun with her kids, and for the most part, the comments were all related to that. People asking about her picnic basket, others saying how much fun the family looks to be having.

  • But there was also a call-out with people questioning a decision Jill made earlier. 

    screenshot of comment section of Jill Duggar Dillard Instagram
    Instagram / @jillmdillard

    One fan took to the comments to share a concern she had. "Please don't film your boys in the backseat while you drive!!!" they wrote. Adding, "God forbid your distracted driving causes something terrible to happen. Bless."

    The comment was in reference to the Instagram Stories Jill had shared earlier in the day. And it started a heated comment thread.

    "I just told her the same thing," another concerned person wrote. Adding, "So ridiculous and irresponsible."

  • Not everyone agreed and a debate popped off. 

    screenshot of comment section of Jill Duggar Dillard Instagram
    Instagram / @jillmdillard

    "I thought it looked like she was driving but couldn't fully tell if it was in a car park," another person answered back.

    A third person wrote, "it looked like she was at a red light or something, didn’t look like the car was moving. But I agree, you can never be too safe with kids in the car!"

    People got pretty heated in the comment thread with some people saying that the car was stopped at a red light, others saying they saw the "scenery go by" so she obviously was driving.

    "The first video that says the words 'sunny weather' look out the window you see trees passing. Furthermore .... you are still operating a motor vehicle at a stopped light and are NOT supposed to be on a damn phone," another person chimed in.

    This is one of those times where it doesn't matter what Jill did, people are going to argue.

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement