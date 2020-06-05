Jill Duggar Labeled 'Irresponsible' As Fans Question A Video She Posted Of Her Kids

One of the most frustrating things about social media, especially if you have a large platform, is that no matter what you share, post, or write, someone will always have an issue with it. Sometimes the call out is warranted, other times it feels very much like being picked apart just for fun.
Someone who knows this likely better than most of us is Jill Duggar. The mom of two has a large Instagram presence, with 1.6 million people who follow her, for better or worse.
-
In a recent post, Jill Duggar shared some videos of an outing she was on with her kids, and drama started.
-
Jill shared several videos on her Stories on the way to the place she and the boys were going to have some fun.
The Duggar daughter posted several videos while in the car on their way to a local spot where she and the boys were going to play in the water and have a picnic. She titled her snap, "Enjoying the sunny weather," and in the video she bopped her head to the music playing in the car.
Sitting in what looked like the driver's seat, Jill showed herself dancing along and then panned the camera to each of her boys in the back seat. Both boys were watching the scenery and Jill was in her typically happy mood.
-
-
When Jill and the boys arrived at their destination, Jill shared several photos in her Instagram grid as well.
"Because if you’re gonna be outside when it’s this hot, water better be involved!" Jill captioned the Instagram photo. "Oh, and snacks...always! lol," she added.
In the share, Jill had three photos – one of Samuel, a second of Israel, and the third was a selfie of herself sitting with the picnic basket behind her. She included several happy hashtags including creek life, play hard, and boy well.
Fans really love watching Jill have fun with her kids, and for the most part, the comments were all related to that. People asking about her picnic basket, others saying how much fun the family looks to be having.
-
But there was also a call-out with people questioning a decision Jill made earlier.
-
-
Not everyone agreed and a debate popped off.
Share this Story