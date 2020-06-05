20 Facts to Know About Trooping the Colour

Image: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images



DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images Every year, the royals can be seen beaming from the Buckingham Palace balcony as the Trooping the Colour unfolds in front of them. But for those of us not in the UK, the Trooping can be a little confusing. First and foremost, it has a pretty odd-sounding name, but when diving into the actual history of the event, its moniker suddenly makes way more sense. The Troopings have happened for centuries -- so this isn't just something dreamed up for Queen Elizabeth's reign as sovereign. In fact, she began going to the Troopings before she was even queen at all. There's a deep history to this military parade, and the facts about the Trooping the Colour will help better explain to us Americans exactly what it is.

... and no, it's not just a chance for Kate Middleton to wear a great new outfit or to match clothes with her kids -- although we do appreciate those aspect of things as well.

Instead, the Trooping dates back to the 17th century and became a tradition that carries up through today. Well, not through 2020, since the current global issue required that the large scale, crowded event be canceled. No balcony photos for us this year.

The history of the Trooping the Colour is fascinating as there have been cancellations over the years, an assassination attempt, and an explanation for a perceived snub against Meghan and Harry last year. Read on to get all the important info about this British tradition.

And rest assured that the queen will be back next year for the 2021 parade to mark her 95th birthday. Yep, the queen is going strong at almost 100 years old.