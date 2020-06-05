20 Facts to Know About Trooping the Colour

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
Every year, the royals can be seen beaming from the Buckingham Palace balcony as the Trooping the Colour unfolds in front of them. But for those of us not in the UK, the Trooping can be a little confusing. First and foremost, it has a pretty odd-sounding name, but when diving into the actual history of the event, its moniker suddenly makes way more sense.
The Troopings have happened for centuries -- so this isn't just something dreamed up for Queen Elizabeth's reign as sovereign. In fact, she began going to the Troopings before she was even queen at all. There's a deep history to this military parade, and the facts about the Trooping the Colour will help better explain to us Americans exactly what it is.
... and no, it's not just a chance for Kate Middleton to wear a great new outfit or to match clothes with her kids -- although we do appreciate those aspect of things as well.
Instead, the Trooping dates back to the 17th century and became a tradition that carries up through today. Well, not through 2020, since the current global issue required that the large scale, crowded event be canceled. No balcony photos for us this year.
The history of the Trooping the Colour is fascinating as there have been cancellations over the years, an assassination attempt, and an explanation for a perceived snub against Meghan and Harry last year. Read on to get all the important info about this British tradition.
And rest assured that the queen will be back next year for the 2021 parade to mark her 95th birthday. Yep, the queen is going strong at almost 100 years old.
It Gets Its Name From the Military1
According to the BBC, the "colours" part of the name comes from what military flags were called in the 17th century. There were so many different flags for all the British Army regiments, and they would all have to come together to be displayed with people needing to know which regiment belonged where. Officers would then march down the rows of troops (an act called trooping) and wave their colours.
Hence, trooping the colours.
The Trooping Is a Parade2
Now, instead of a practical military event, Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade that takes place every year in June. According to the royal family's website, tons of soldiers, horses, and musicians come together for the event to show off their "military precision, horsemanship, and fanfare" to the queen and crowds as they parade around Buckingham Palace.
It Marks the Queen's Birthday3
The event falls on the second Saturday of June and commemorates the queen's birthday -- only, Queen Elizabeth's actual birthday is April 21. She gets two birthdays, because the Trooping is better to watch when it's not freezing or raining. King Edward VII changed the Trooping date from his actual birthday (November 9) to May or June when it would be better weather. Similarly, the queen's April birthday would be a bit chilly and possibly rainy for a parade, so she just celebrates her birthday twice every year.
Ah, to be Queen.
But Its History Goes Back Way Before Queen Elizabeth Was Born4
However, the Trooping was not always about the king or queen's birthday. The parade first became a tradition during King Charles II's reign from 1660 to 1685, and was just a regular military display. It wasn't until 1748 that it was changed to mark the current monarchy leader's birthday. And when George III became King in 1760, he made it an annual affair.
The Guests of Honor Arrive in Carriages5
The queen arrives to the event in a fancy horse-drawn carriage, as do the other royal attendees. Kate Middleton usually rides in with Duchess Camilla Parker-Bowles, and the couple of times that Meghan Markle attended, she rode in a carriage with Prince Harry. (Before they were married, Harry would sometimes ride with Kate and Camilla.) Prince William has sat in the carriages in the past, but not as much anymore.
But the Queen Used to Ride in on a Horse6
The BBC reported that Queen Elizabeth used to ride into the event on a horse -- side-saddle, of course -- dressed in whatever colour was being trooped that year. In 1987, she made the permanent switch to attending via horse-drawn carriage instead. She was in her 60s at that point, so we don't blame her for wanting a comfy carriage seat over a side saddle.
The Queen's First Trooping Was Almost 75 Years Ago7
The very first trooping that the queen took part in was in 1947 when she was still Princess Elizabeth instead of Queen Elizabeth. (She was just 21 years old at the time.) A few years later, the parade would no longer be for her father King George VI's birthday, but for her own as she was coronated shortly after his untimely death in 1952.
It's a Huge Affair8
The royal family's website says that in addition to the onlookers and royals, the parade is made up of over 1400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians. (That's quite the crowd!) No wonder it's a three-hour event from start to finish. Again, we don't blame the queen for wanting to be seated in a comfy carriage during this occasion.
Getting a Balcony Spot Is a Big Deal9
Not every royal gets access to the Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of the parade, so it's a big deal when an invite is extended. In recent years, the core group of the queen, Prince Phillip, Prince Charles, Camilla, Kate, William, Harry, and Will and Kate's children have been the most popular balcony guests. That's because Prince Charles has tried slimming down monarchy events to the most prominent members in recent years.
There's a Sky Show10
Ever wonder why in the photos of the royals on the balcony, they're always looking up? That's because the military's aircrafts do a flyover show -- complete with red, white, and blue smoke trails -- to mark the Queen's big day. (Well, her second big day.) It's also why the kids are covering their ears in some photos.
Military planes can be so loud!
The Dress Code Is Strict11
Changing Guard reports that because the queen is in attendance, everyone must be dressed their best, and absolutely no one can wear denim. (The no-jeans rule is stated, like, three times.) Technically, hats are optional, but it's recommended that they be worn due to the hot nature of the summer's day. Failure to comply with the dress code will result in a person being turned away.
Commoners Can Buy Tickets to Attend12
It's not just the royal family who gets to watch this parade -- although they do have the best seats. Changing Guard says that a limited number of tickets are available to the general public for a relatively low fare. Hopeful attendees can apply for a ticket raffle between January and February, with leftover tickets going on sale afterwards. Standing tickets cost $6.34, and seated tickets cost $50.71. Seats obviously go quickly, but check back at this ticketing website next year to try to snag a spot.
The Queen Takes Her Trooping Role Seriously13
What doesn't the queen take seriously is the real question. The royals' website says that the queen dutifully carries out a salute and then an inspection of all the troops when she arrives for the parade. As such, the soldiers are dressed to the nines to impress the queen. They wear ceremonial red tunics with giant black bearskin hats.
Only the best for the British Army.
Attendees Have Been Known to Faint14
Bearskin hats and stiff red uniforms aren't the most forgiving articles of clothing in the summer heat. The Telegraph reported that it's not unusual for participating soldiers to faint during the parade. In 2017, five of them fainted due to higher-than-average temperatures. "It is an extremely hot day and all were removed from the parade and checked by medical staff where they were hydrated," a spokesperson for the Army said afterwards.
The Event Was Canceled Once Before15
Although she started attending Troopings before becoming queen, they took on a new meaning once she was the reining monarch. As such, Queen Elizabeth never missed a single parade -- except when the whole event was called off in 1955 due to the National Rail Strike. The country was in a state of emergency and did not have time for parades.
It's a Televised & Streamed Event16
Much like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is televised every year in America, the BBC broadcasts the Trooping the Colour for citizens in the UK to enjoy. In recent years, the network has also streamed the event live on YouTube so that royal fans around the globe, and the queen's commonwealth countries, can participate in the special day.
There Was an Assassination Attempt One Year17
In 1981, Marcus Serjeant tried to kill the queen when she rode past at the Trooping. He was inspired by John Lennon's killer to assassinate someone for the fame. Luckily, he didn't realize that his gun was only firing blanks, and the queen survived the terrifying scenario. She didn't let that deter her and was back out again at the following year's Trooping just as before.
There's a Specific Order the Royals Stand-In18
Royal fans were annoyed to see Meghan and Harry standing so far away and in the back from William and Kate at the 2019 Trooping, but it wasn't a snub. The royals just have to stand in order of where they are in line to the throne. William and his children are closer than Harry, so they stand at the front of the balcony. Although, now that Harry isn't a royal at all, will he even ever be back on that balcony?
Who knows.
It Brings the Royal Babies to the Yard19
Young royals don't come to very many royal events, but they're nearly always spotted at the Trooping. Maybe it's because it's a fun parade that can keep little ones' attention -- or just because it's in honor of the queen -- but those royal babies show up in droves at these things. Archie was slated to appear at the 2020 Trooping, but that plan has since chanced.
The Trooping Won't Happen This Year20
The current state of the world led to the cancellation of the 2020 Trooping the Colour, so fans won't get to see any balcony shots of the royal family -- or Archie up there with his cousins after all. However, a small and short private Trooping will be held just for the queen at Windsor on June 13 to celebrate her 94th birthday.