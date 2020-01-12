Duggar Fans Can't Get Over How Much Jana Looks Like a True Crime Victim

Fans of the Duggar family have found a new look-a-like for Jana Duggar, but it's not a celebrity. People think Jana Duggar is the spitting image of Natalee Holloway, a woman who went missing in 2005 and has never been found. Of course, this has led to some bizarre conspiracies and comments on Reddit threads, but take a look for yourself. The likeness is uncanny. 

  • People are shocked at the resemblance Jana Duggar has to missing person Natalee Holloway. 

    New developments in Holloway's case emerged, but that's not what caught the eye of Duggar family fans. One fan couldn't help but notice how much Natalee looks just like Jana. A Reddit thread also found the comparison bizarrely accurate. One person tweeted, "You're telling me that's Natalee Holloway and not Jana Duggar?" The girls have a very similar face shape and eyes. 

  • The oldest Duggar sister has a new twin. 

    Jana Duggar may already be a twin, but it seems fans have found her a new look-a-like. Someone on the Duggar Snark subreddit thread asked followers if they also thought the two looked similar.

    "Has anyone else noticed Jana looks a lot like Natalee Holloway?" People flooded the thread with responses confirming the suspicion.

  • Natalee Holloway went missing in 2005 during a trip to Aruba. 

    Natalee Holloway, Beth Holloway
    Mark Wilson/Getty Images

    Natalee Holloway's mother, Beth, has stopped at nothing to find her missing daughter. In 2012, the courts determined Natalee dead in absentia, but she has kept on searching. Her mother's relentless searching has led to a few finds, but nothing substantial. The 18-year-old is still lost and could be out there to this day. 

  • Users on a Duggar reddit thread were amazed by the similarities. 

    Duggar Reddit Thread
    Reddit/DuggarsSnark

    People were shocked by the likeness of these two girls. Of course, their stories are very different, but their looks are a match. One person commented that they couldn't tell them a part in a side-by-side photo even when zooming in. We don't know what Natalee would look like today, but if these two girls' high school photos are any indication, then we can imagine she'd look an awful lot like Jana.

  • Jana and Natalee would be similar in age now. 

    Natalee went missing when she was 18 years old, which would make her 33 today. Jana, on the other hand, just entered her 30s. Natalee went missing at such a young age, it's hard to imagine what her life would be like.

    One commenter on the Reddit thread thought that Jana's life and Natalee's had one striking similarity: "They do look alike & they were both robbed of their lives, though in different ways," the person wrote.

