Fans Think Jinger Duggar Just Dropped a Hint About Her Baby's Name

As every Duggar fan knows, recently Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announced they're expecting another baby in the fall. On May 28, both Jinger and Jeremy took to -- where else? -- social media to share the happy news. And now, in a subsequent post of Jinger's, Duggar fans think the mom of one just dropped a baby name hint.
Jinger shared a few details with her initial reveal.
For one, she let fans know she was expecting a baby sister for her daughter Felicity. "We are so excited to announce that we’re expecting a little girl this November!" Jinger wrote alongside a cute photo of her baby bump. "Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn’t be happier."
She also added: "The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day. "
Jinger and Jeremy also revealed that, prior to this pregnancy, Jinger suffered a miscarriage.
"The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby," Jeremy said in an interview with People. "We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us."
Jinger added: "In those times when your faith is tried, you just run to God all the more. We were just praying together, talking with family, had friends at our church here that just surrounded us. It was such a hard time, but Jer just really supported me, and it was just such a tremendous blessing to have many people who loved on us in that difficulty."
Since the announcement and People interview, Jinger has given fans a few updates.
She shared that she spends a lot of time wondering what her next baby will be like -- naturally. On Instagram, Jinger gave a pregnancy update, saying: "What will she be like? The thoughts run through my mind over and over. Felicity is such a spunky, fun-loving, social butterfly! Will this little girl be the shy introvert, happier with a good toy in a quiet room than bubbles at a party? Who knows? Whοever she is, and whatever she loves, I'm excited to see her flourish as she grows."
Jinger's recent post, however, may have given a baby name clue.
Alongside a photo of the Vuolos all walking together, hand-in-hand, here's what Jinger wrote:
"H O P E
It's our solid confidence in who God is and what he has promised.
And, in these dark days of turmoil, it's the only anchor our souls have ... it's the only anchor they need. 'We have this as a sure and steadfast anchor of the soul, a hope that enters into the inner place behind the curtain, where Jesus has gone as a forerunner on our behalf ...' (Hebrews 6:19-20)
I can guess you, like so many others have been feeling uncertain about what our future could hold. What would choosing hope look like for you, today, right here in this moment?"
After the message, a few fans zeroed in on the first word of Jinger's post: Hope.
As Showbiz Cheatsheet pointed out, a number of people wondered if Hope is in the running for a baby name.
"Great girls' name," one wrote, while another said that Hope, along with Faith, were "lovely names for a new babe during these trying times." Another fan simply asked if Hope was the baby's name.
It's unlikely that Jinger will reveal the name of her baby before she's born, but going off of fans' suggestions, it sounds like she's going to have a pretty solid list from which to choose.
