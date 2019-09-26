Kate Middleton Reportedly 'Hurt & Upset' the Editor Behind Her Scathing Article Is a Friend

Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images
At this point royal fans are well-aware that Kate Middleton was not a fan of the recent Tatler article that ran about her. Despite the piece being titled "Catherine the Great," the things that were said about the Duchess of Cambridge were far from, well, great. Journalist Anna Pasternak painted Kate in a pretty unflattering light, alleging a number of things, including that Kate feels "exhausted and trapped" these days.
After the article ran, the palace immediately took action.
In addition to sending a legal letter to Tatler, demanding it remove the article from the internet (something that's unprecedented for the Cambridges), a statement was released on Kate's behalf, which read: "This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication."
Then, adding insult to injury, a supposed "connection" was drawn between the writer and Meghan Markle.
After doing a little digging, the Daily Mail found a connection between the Duchess of Sussex and Pasternak -- by way of many people, mind you. "Ms. Pasternak is friends with former Tatler journalist Vanessa Mulroney, who is the sister-in-law of Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney," the Daily Mail noted. Oh. OK.
And now it's being reported that the article dished another blow to Kate Middleton.
Richard Dennen, the editor-in-chief of Tatler, is an old friend of Kate's from St. Andrews, according to the Sun. Apparently, the two took an art history course together at school and lived two streets away from each other during their time in college. Richard and Kate reportedly even went to France together in 2004, while Kate and William were on a break. So, yeah, they know each other.
It's worth noting, though, that this isn't the first time Richard has "spoken" about Kate Middleton.
Sources say that, in addition to feeling hurt, Kate is also a bit bewildered.
Kate feels "betrayed" and "never saw this coming," a source close to the duchess told the Sun, adding: "There are a lot of unanswered questions, particularly who said these things to Tatler because her real friends would never talk that way about her."
As the old saying goes: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
