Duggar Critics Call For 'Counting On' To Be Canceled Once & For All

It's been over a decade of keeping up with the Duggar family on TLC, and people are over it. Viewers have stuck by this questionable, traditional family through countless controversies. When the network announced the upcoming season of the reality series, commenters weren't excited about the prospect of another season. In fact, many people are ready to cancel the family altogether.
The massive Duggar family has had its fair share of controversies in its decade on TV.
From massive moments like when oldest son Josh Duggar was revealed to have allegedly abused his sisters in his youth to questionable parenting tactics from Jim Bob and Michelle, the Duggars are no strangers to controversy. The family's first show, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled after Josh's allegations were made public. Then, they continued on in 2015 with a new series called Counting On without him.
TLC shared a trailer for the upcoming season, and it received some negativity.
Counting On is in its eleventh season, and many are wondering why. Viewers who are over seeing this massive family in the media took to TLC's Instagram post to share their thoughts, and it wasn't pretty. The trailer shows moments in the family's daily life and that lots of babies are on the way. Surprise, surprise. Nothing new there to report.
Many aren't fans of the Duggars' values.
One person in the comments came for the Duggars' values, saying: "Ugh, enough with the Duggars and their archaic views of women."
This user was over seeing the "traditional" family and their outdated view of women, specifically. It's true that the storylines revolving around the women often have less to do with their personalities and more to do with pregnancy.
The series has been pretty dry in recent years, and many are over their antics.
Some people who didn't have anything bad to say about the Duggars in particular were just over the series dry narrative. With the kids growing up and having families of their own, this series just isn't what it used to be. It's become almost impossible to keep up with every child and grandchild in this growing brood. Maybe it's time to call it?
Some people thought the show had been canceled as most of the kids are upping their presence on YouTube.
Many speculated that season 10 was going to be the last, but that isn't the case. Many of the adult children have turned to YouTube and created family channels to document their lives. If the show does get canceled eventually, it doesn't look like the Duggars will be stepping out of the spotlight any time soon -- whether fans like it or not.
