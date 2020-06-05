20 Times Princess Diana Broke Royal Protocol

Image: Jean-Luc PETIT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images



Jean-Luc PETIT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images When 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer was introduced to the world as the girl who would be queen one day, she looked every inch like a shy kid in love with a prince. She, however, quickly showed everyone that she had a mind of her own, and had no problem breaking a few royal rules at work, as well as in her personal life. Princess Diana was the original royal rebel and she showed it in the way she approached her work and treated regular people while on official outings, the way she parented Princes William and Harry, the way she dressed, and the things that she said. Before she came along, the royals were seen as unapproachable and out of touch. By the time Diana died, she changed the monarchy forever by forcing it to be more open and responsive -- and it was all due to her willingness to go against the grain.

During a TV interview, Diana talked about why the royal establishment didn't see her as being fit to be queen "Because I do things differently, because I dont go by a rule book, because I lead from the heart, not the head, and albeit that’s got me into trouble in my work, I understand that,” Diana said. "But someone's got to go out there and love people and show it."

So many of the things that royals, like Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Harry, and William, do and are beloved for now are because Diana paved the way -- whether it's talking openly about mental health, working closely with members of the public, or raising their kids to be aware of life outside the palace walls.

Diana stepped onto the royal scene and changed traditions that were centuries old. Along the way, she angered everyone -- from the queen to the conservative press, and aristocratic class that she came from -- but she gained a massive folowing among regular people, not because she was rebelling for the fun of it, but because she understood that in order to be relevant. The royal family had to offer something other than a polite wave from a distant balcony.

