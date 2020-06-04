Kate Middleton Has the Perfect Shoe Hack For Making Heels More Comfortable



Julien Behal/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Kate Middleton is always on the move, so she needs the absolute best in footwear. Of course, we already know that she has the most stunning fashion sense, but she also has a brilliant hack for making high heels more comfortable. Kate buys her shoes in varying sizes, depending on the brand and how comfy she wants to be at an event. This is genius!