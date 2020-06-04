Kate Middleton Has the Perfect Shoe Hack For Making Heels More Comfortable

Julien Behal/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
Kate Middleton is always on the move, so she needs the absolute best in footwear. Of course, we already know that she has the most stunning fashion sense, but she also has a brilliant hack for making high heels more comfortable. Kate buys her shoes in varying sizes, depending on the brand and how comfy she wants to be at an event. This is genius!
Kate Middleton is a busy woman, always on the move.
Many would be surprised to learn that Kate wears two different shoe sizes.
The hack helps to make the high heels more comfortable, especially if she'll be walking around a lot.
This tactic isn't uncommon among celebrities and even Meghan Markle has taken the hint.
If it were up to her, we're guessing she'd be wearing something more comfortable like these riding boots.
