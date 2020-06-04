Kate Middleton Has the Perfect Shoe Hack For Making Heels More Comfortable

Julien Behal/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
Chloe Wilt
Kate Middleton
Julien Behal/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Kate Middleton is always on the move, so she needs the absolute best in footwear. Of course, we already know that she has the most stunning fashion sense, but she also has a brilliant hack for making high heels more comfortable. Kate buys her shoes in varying sizes, depending on the brand and how comfy she wants to be at an event. This is genius!

  • Kate Middleton is a busy woman, always on the move. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Splash News

    Not only does Kate Middleton have great style, but she's also in tune with exactly how to make an outfit work for her. Jetting from country to country and hosting many events, Kate has to be prepared to make an entrance at any moment. So, she can't have uncomfortable shoes holding her back. Luckily, she's discovered the perfect way to make sure her shoes are getting the job done. 

  • Many would be surprised to learn that Kate wears two different shoe sizes. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    The Duchess of Cambridge juggles between two and sometimes three shoe sizes. Each brand fits a little differently, but often she'll size up to avoid blisters. Good idea! And far better than strapping on bandages to prevent them in the first place -- or worse, afterwards to help heel them. (Kate wears either a 5.5 or a 6 in British sizing, if you're wondering.)

  • The hack helps to make the high heels more comfortable, especially if she'll be walking around a lot. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    ALPR/AdMedia via Splash News

    Most strappy sandals that Kate wears are a size up, probably to avoid her feet swelling in the summer months. Plus, shoes from designers based in different countries often have entirely different sizing altogether. The best thing to do is try them on and walk around to make sure they work perfectly. We're assuming Kate does this? Everyone does, right?

  • This tactic isn't uncommon among celebrities and even Meghan Markle has taken the hint. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has taken a page right out of Kate's book. She also wears her shoes a size larger when wearing heels to an event. Some celebrities even stuff the toe of their heels with cotton to avoid blisters. Again, though, obviously, sizing up is better than cotton. We may steal this trick ourselves!

  • If it were up to her, we're guessing she'd be wearing something more comfortable like these riding boots. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Splash News

    Luckily, fancy events aren't constant so Kate doesn't have to worry too much about her feet hurting or her shoes falling off from being too big. When at home and playing with her kids, we're sure she's opted for a much more comfortable choice of footwear. The duchess looks just as good in riding boots as she does in Jimmy Choos -- and she likely knows it!

