Kate Middleton Has Been Quietly Commenting on Fans' Instagram Posts

It seems like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are just as busy on social media as the rest of us right now. Prince William and Kate have gone on plenty of virtual visits to people in the UK, and Kate has started a photo project on Instagram. Although the royals post often on their accounts, they hardly ever comment to commoners, but Kate has been reaching out on a few posts.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have had a little bit more time on their hands lately.
These two are busy posting away on social media and have appeared in many video calls. From virtual bingo to virtual school visits, this crisis isn't keeping Prince William and Kate Middleton away. People have even caught a glimpse of their life at home on these video calls, which, needless to say, has been a delightful treat.
Kate has started her own photography project called Hold Still.
To keep up her subjects' spirits, Kate has launched a new photography project. She called on everyone to use the hashtag #HoldStill2020 to document their current experience in the world. With most everyone stuck at home and dealing with anxieties of the global health crisis, people need to document this moment in time. Kate found the perfect way to capture that portrait from everyone.
Kate has a passion for photography and has taken a few stellar shots of her own.
This initiative makes sense for the mom of three. Kate has always loved photography, and her best subjects are her sweet children. The Duchess fo Cambridge's favorite shot is of little Charlotte sniffing a bluebell. Of course, she's taken some pretty great photos of Prince George and Prince Louis, too! No doubt about it, she has a keen eye.
The Hold Still project focuses on life at home during this crazy time.
In order to support those who are using her hashtag, Kate has been reaching out and actually commenting. Each comment is signed off with a "C" for Catherine. In one picture of a man in a garden, Kate wrote, "Thank you so much for taking part in the Hold Still project. I get so much joy from being outside and gardening too. C." What?!
Kate has been commenting away on the posts and made many kind remarks.
In another photo of an essential worker in their uniform, Kate replied, "Thank you so much for sharing your story and for all the amazing work you continue to do at this difficult time. C." One photo of a child blowing on a dandelion really struck a chord in the royal mom's heart. "A perfect example of Hold Still ... the chance to re-engage and value the simple things around us. C," she commented.
Kate, the Instagram Commenter -- that's one title we can definitely get behind.
