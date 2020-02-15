Kate Middleton Has Been Quietly Commenting on Fans' Instagram Posts

In another photo of an essential worker in their uniform, Kate replied, "Thank you so much for sharing your story and for all the amazing work you continue to do at this difficult time. C." One photo of a child blowing on a dandelion really struck a chord in the royal mom's heart. "A perfect example of Hold Still ... the chance to re-engage and value the simple things around us. C," she commented.

Kate, the Instagram Commenter -- that's one title we can definitely get behind.