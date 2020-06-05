How Princess Diana May Have Inspired Prince Harry To Leave the Royal Family

Image: Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images



Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked most of the world when they announced in January that they were stepping back as senior royals. But Harry and Meghan's exit isn't surprising. It's not surprising for Meghan -- who has always been fiercely independent and unafraid of making waves to do what's best for her and her family -- and it's also not surprising for Prince Harry, because Princess Diana basically gave him the roadmap on how to escape. Diana's path to freedom from the royal family began in 1992 when she and Prince Charles officially separated. Then, the divorce was finalized in 1996. She died shortly after, in 1997, but she enjoyed her royal pressure-free life as much as she could before then.

Diana always moved to the beat of her own drum. Although she played by many of the royal rules, she also broke protocol quite often. Prince Harry was around to see a lot of the changes she made to the royal family and how growing up with a mother who created a sense of normalcy compared to the limelight of being a prince.

Now that he has his own wife and son, Harry decided the best thing he could do for his little family was step back from the public spotlight and try to live a private life. He is retaining his drive for charity work and giving back, but Harry won't be going to what he probably sees as frivolous royal events -- and he won't be putting his wife and son in front of the cameras if he doesn't have to.

Harry wants the privacy that Diana aimed for. She never fully got it, because the world was obsessed with her, but she did get some of her freedom back by leaving the monarchy behind. And now Prince Harry has followed in his mother's footsteps.

Here are some ways Diana may have inspired her son to leave royal life.