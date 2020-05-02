Kylie Jenner's Company Faces Another Blow Amid 'Web of Lies' Report

Yikes. The hits keep coming for Kylie Jenner. Not long after Forbes' published the infamous "Web of Lies" article about the makeup mogul, which alleges Kylie is not nearly as wealthy as she makes it seem, it's been revealed that the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics left the company recently -- after just six months in the position. The plot thickens ...
ICYMI, 'Forbes' ran an article recently alleging, as the titles says, that Kylie's public persona is a web of lies.
Here's just a small portion of the piece:
"Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe.
Of course, white lies, omissions and outright fabrications are to be expected from the family that perfected -- then monetized -- the concept of 'famous for being famous.' But, similar to Donald Trump's decades-long obsession with his net worth, the unusual lengths to which the Jenners have been willing to go -- including inviting Forbes into their mansions and CPA’s offices, and even creating tax returns that were likely forged -- reveals just how desperate some of the ultra-rich are to look even richer."
Kylie generally played it kind of cool.
In addition to the tweet above, the mom of one tweeted: "Even creating tax returns that were likely forged that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading." And then another tweet read: "but okay. i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine."
Reportedly, though, behind the scene, she was pretty upset with her momager, Kris Jenner.
"Kris -- who reportedly gets ten percent of Kylie’s deals -- is in panic mode," a source told The Sun. "Kylie won’t answer the phone for Kris and is at a loss over who to trust. Kris is petrified Kylie could sack her or cut her off so tensions are at an all-time high."
And now, another layer has been added to the story.
Apparently, the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, Christoph Honnefelder, left his position April ... after joining the company in January. This comes after Forbes kicked Kylie off it's billionaire's list, and stock in Coty -- the company that owns Kylie Cosmetics -- plummeted 13 percent last.
Supposedly, Honnefelder left for "personal reasons," but all of these things happening so close together is definitely shady.
Coty still owns Kylie Cosmetics, but they're definitely doing damage control right now.
On Wednesday, they announced that they're planning on making a number of changes that will "allow the company to focus on its core prestige and mass beauty businesses" -- whatever that means.
Back in January, Kylie sold 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty for $600 million, which valued the company at $1.2 billion.
Kylie hasn't said anything about the 'Forbes' article again.
And we're guessing she won't. The Kardashian-Jenner clan typically subscribes to the "never complain, never explain" policy that the royal family has adopted.
Time will tell what becomes of Kylie Jenner, but to be honest, we have a feeling she'll be just fine. Because even if she's not a billionaire, she's clearly a millionaire, and that seems pretty OK, too.
