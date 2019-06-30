Fans Suspect Lauren Swanson May Not Be Happy Being Married to Josiah Duggar

Members of the Duggar family certainly aren't strangers to fans drawing up theories about their relationships, and this week, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar are in the crosshairs. Not long after it was reported that, growing up, Josiah was the wild child of the Duggar bunch, fans are speculating that Lauren may not be happy being married to such a rebel.
As many Duggar fans know, Josiah had a relationship before courting Lauren.
He was courting Marjorie Jackson in 2015, but it didn't last and no one really knows why. The entire thing has been shrouded in mystery, and no one in the Duggar family ever speaks about it. However, back in May, a source close to the family said it may have to do with the wild streak Josiah has always had bubbling underneath the surface.
Naturally, Jim Bob wanted to put an end to Josiah's behavior.
Speaking with Hollywood Gossip, a source connected to the Duggars said that Josiah always had a bit of a wild side to him. "Josiah never followed the rules," the source said. "He was already getting to like the outside world while he was still in his teens."
Enter Lauren Swanson on behalf of -- who else? -- Jim Bob.
Not long after Josiah and Lauren got engaged, people started speculating that their marriage was highly arranged.
"To be honest with you, I don't look for that marriage to last," the insider added, saying that Jim Bob and Lauren's dad, Dwain Swanson, probably made a deal about marriage because Josiah was getting a little wild.
"How that marriage came about, Jim Bob made some sort of deal with Dwain and said, 'We've got to do something about Josiah,' he said. "Because he's nuts; he's totally nuts."
This info now has people speculating if Lauren is actually happy in this marriage.
A recent Hollywood Gossip story wondered if Lauren is secretly unhappy being married to Josiah. "What if Lauren felt pressured to marry Josiah, and she's been miserable ever since?" the article asked -- particularly because Lauren's family views seem to be more in line with Jim Bob and Michelle's than, possibly, Josiah's. Hmmm. Ultimately, it's doubtful anyone will find out the real deal.
Josiah's recent birthday surprise for Lauren got fans wondering too.
To surprise Lauren for her 21st birthday, Josiah admitted to snooping through his wife's phone to find her Pinterest board to see everything she likes. Apparently fans thought that A) this was wildly invasive, and B) he should already know what she likes. Also, Lauren didn't make much mention of her birthday surprise, so again, fans are curious.
Hopefully, the gossip is just that -- gossip -- and Lauren is happy in her marriage. Because as we all know, even if she's not, it's highly unlikely they would ever consider divorce.
