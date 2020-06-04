Prince Harry Just Severed Another Tie to Kate Middleton

Harry has merged his charity The Endeavor Fund with his sports-focused event The Invictus Games.

Delighted to announce that the @EndeavourFund has been transferred to a new home within @WeAreInvictus ! Read More: https://t.co/Fw2X80a5zQ pic.twitter.com/D7ShUEzEnX

On Monday, The Endeavour Fund tweeted the announcement that it had merged with The Invictus Games -- and needless to say, even with the Sussexes and Cambridges separating their charity work for the past few months, it was pretty surprising.

While it's great that Harry has some charities of his own, we can't help but wonder if it's hurt Kate and William.