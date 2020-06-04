Prince Harry Just Severed Another Tie to Kate Middleton

Stephen Pond/Getty Images
This week, Prince Harry cut ties with his brother and sister-in-law's charity. In a move that is part of his royal exit, the Duke of Sussex's Endeavour Fund is no longer held under The Royal Foundation. Instead, Harry's charity has merged with his sporting event, the Invictus Games. Kate and William will continue to run their foundation, which is focusing on relief efforts currently.
-
Harry has merged his charity The Endeavor Fund with his sports-focused event The Invictus Games.
On Monday, The Endeavour Fund tweeted the announcement that it had merged with The Invictus Games -- and needless to say, even with the Sussexes and Cambridges separating their charity work for the past few months, it was pretty surprising.
While it's great that Harry has some charities of his own, we can't help but wonder if it's hurt Kate and William.
-
The decision was made so that Prince Harry could continue to work with his charities separately from the royal family.
Part of the agreement or Harry and Meghan's royal exit was that they would no longer be patrons for charities with the umbrella organization, The Royal Foundation. With this merger, Harry is able to stay in charge of his own foundation. The fifth Invictus Games -- perhaps the charity that's nearest and dearest to Harry's heart -- was set to be held this May, but it had to be postponed.
-
-
Prince Harry established The Endeavour Fund in 2012.
-
This move has only further split Prince Harry from his brother and sister-in-law.
-
-
Before they officially left the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan attended the Endeavour Funds awards.
Share this Story