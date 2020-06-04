Prince Harry Just Severed Another Tie to Kate Middleton

Stephen Pond/Getty Images
Chloe Wilt
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Stephen Pond/Getty Images

This week, Prince Harry cut ties with his brother and sister-in-law's charity. In a move that is part of his royal exit, the Duke of Sussex's Endeavour Fund is no longer held under The Royal Foundation. Instead, Harry's charity has merged with his sporting event, the Invictus Games. Kate and William will continue to run their foundation, which is focusing on relief efforts currently. 

  • Harry has merged his charity The Endeavor Fund with his sports-focused event The Invictus Games.

    On Monday, The Endeavour Fund tweeted the announcement that it had merged with The Invictus Games -- and needless to say, even with the Sussexes and Cambridges separating their charity work for the past few months, it was pretty surprising. 

    While it's great that Harry has some charities of his own, we can't help but wonder if it's hurt Kate and William

  • The decision was made so that Prince Harry could continue to work with his charities separately from the royal family. 

    Part of the agreement or Harry and Meghan's royal exit was that they would no longer be patrons for charities with the umbrella organization, The Royal Foundation. With this merger, Harry is able to stay in charge of his own foundation. The fifth Invictus Games -- perhaps the charity that's nearest and dearest to Harry's heart -- was set to be held this May, but it had to be postponed. 

  • Prince Harry established The Endeavour Fund in 2012. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    Prince Harry's fund works to support those who have been injured in service. The organization's Twitter bio reads: "The Endeavour Fund seeks to help Wounded, Injured and Sick ex service personnel achieve their ambitions in the fields of sport and adventurous challenge." It combines two of Prince Harry's passions: The military and sport. 

  • This move has only further split Prince Harry from his brother and sister-in-law. 

    Kate Middleton and Prince William
    Splash News

    Leaving The Royal Foundation deepens the divide between Prince Harry and his family. Many of their organizations worked together to garner more support, but now they are completely separate. Kate and William continue to work with The Royal Foundation, which helps in a variety of ways. It's description reads: "Driven by a desire to make a difference together, The Royal Foundation is the primary philanthropic and charitable vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

  • Before they officially left the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan attended the Endeavour Funds awards.  

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    One of Meghan and Harry's last engagements as senior members of the royal family was The Endeavour Fund Awards in March 2020. The ceremony honors members of the armed forces community who have used sport and adventure to recover after their time in service. Now, the fund is partnered with The Invictus Games, which has a similar mission. 

