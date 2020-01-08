Prince William Is Worried About Prince Harry & Wants Him To 'Return To London'

Prince William is worried about his baby brother and his move to Los Angeles, despite a public rift earlier this year. Insiders at the royal palace have revealed that Prince William advised Prince Harry to step away from Los Angeles amid the unrest in the city and threats to their security at home. Reportedly, Harry has been leaning on William during the big move, and values his opinion. Even though he, Meghan, and Archie just arrived in the US, could they be thinking of leaving already?

  • Prince William is worried about his brother, sister-in-law, and nephew in the US. 

    Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    Sources tell UsWeekly that William advised Prince Harry to move his family somewhere safer, and out of Los Angeles. "William’s advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer. He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety," the source said. 

    Paparazzi have been flying drones over the Prince's temporary mansion, and he and Meghan had to hire extensive security. 

  • Meghan and Harry moved to Los Angeles earlier this year, but it hasn't been easy. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    The insider also revealed that the move hasn't been easy on Harry and Meghan. "Moving to a completely different is never easy for anyone, including Harry. And he wasn’t expecting to be faced with so many obstacles," they revealed. They also said that Harry "saw L.A. through rose-colored glasses" and had "unreasonable expectations." 

  • Initially, the family were considering a move to Canada, but they're staying put in LA for now. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, baby Archie
    Splash News

    The source revealed that despite their challenges, the family is staying put for now. Los Angeles is very different from Harry's life in London, and it's been an adjustment for sure. The two were considering Canada as a new home, but settled on the US -- Los Angeles, specifically, not only because of the opportunities, but because it's Meghan's home. 

  • The two hired extensive security teams to keep them safe and their privacy secure. 

    Paparazzi was unbearable for the royal couple and their baby. Drones were flying over head, and the two didn't feel safe in their own backyard. So, Meghan and Harry hired private security that costs thousands of dollars per day. The royal couple also had privacy screens installed around the perimeter of the home where they're currently staying.

  • As for now, it seems Prince Harry is ignoring his brother's counsel, but things could change. 

    Prince William, Prince Harry
    Toby Melville/WPA Pool via Getty Images

    UsWeekly also reports that Queen Elizabeth has even checked in on her grandson during these hard times. Apparently, the monarch has "been reaching out to Harry to see if he’s OK and has offered to help out if needed." Thankfully, despite leaving the family and some public rifts, Harry still has the love and support from those closest to him. 

