Prince William Is Worried About Prince Harry & Wants Him To 'Return To London'

Prince William is worried about his brother, sister-in-law, and nephew in the US.

Sources tell UsWeekly that William advised Prince Harry to move his family somewhere safer, and out of Los Angeles. "William’s advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer. He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety," the source said.

Paparazzi have been flying drones over the Prince's temporary mansion, and he and Meghan had to hire extensive security.