Prince William Is Worried About Prince Harry & Wants Him To 'Return To London'

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Prince William is worried about his baby brother and his move to Los Angeles, despite a public rift earlier this year. Insiders at the royal palace have revealed that Prince William advised Prince Harry to step away from Los Angeles amid the unrest in the city and threats to their security at home. Reportedly, Harry has been leaning on William during the big move, and values his opinion. Even though he, Meghan, and Archie just arrived in the US, could they be thinking of leaving already?
Prince William is worried about his brother, sister-in-law, and nephew in the US.
Meghan and Harry moved to Los Angeles earlier this year, but it hasn't been easy.
Initially, the family were considering a move to Canada, but they're staying put in LA for now.
The two hired extensive security teams to keep them safe and their privacy secure.
Paparazzi was unbearable for the royal couple and their baby. Drones were flying over head, and the two didn't feel safe in their own backyard. So, Meghan and Harry hired private security that costs thousands of dollars per day. The royal couple also had privacy screens installed around the perimeter of the home where they're currently staying.
As for now, it seems Prince Harry is ignoring his brother's counsel, but things could change.
