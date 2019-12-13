Duggar Critics Take Joy-Anna to Task For Posting About 'Mud Puddles' on Blackout Tuesday

All across the globe, celebrities are taking to social media about the tragic death of George Floyd (and countless other Black men and women). However, a few have been noticeably silent -- and their fans aren't here for it. Recently, Joy-Anna Duggar came under fire for posting about her son earlier on this week instead of using her platform to affect change.
Before we get to Joy-Anna, it's worth noting that a few members of the Duggar family did use their massive platforms to participate in Blackout Tuesday (sort of).
While they didn't use the hashtag, both Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo posted a black screen that had the words "imago Dei," which means "image of God" in Latin. For a caption, they both wrote "Made in the image of God. Psalm 8:3-5." Duggar fans were generally happy that they used their massive followings to bring light to something so important.
On Monday, Jeremy also spoke about Floyd's death on Instagram Live.
"I’ve been wanting to take these days to listen, to do a lot of speaking with friends trying to stand in other people’s shoes," he said, according to InTouch Weekly. “I think that it’s very important to ask a lot of questions and to hear the perspectives. Not just the theological perspectives, but also the emotional perspectives. It’s been a very difficult time emotionally for many dear friends of mine, for many of you, for myself. And so I’ve been wanting to take the last days to listen. It’s very important to hear the thoughts of others."
Jessa Duggar also shared the same image on Tuesday.
In addition to using the same caption as Jinger and Jeremy, Jessa -- and her husband Ben Seewald -- also added the #GeorgeFloyd hashtag. Other Duggars who participated in Blackout Tuesday (but didn't use any sort of hashtag) were Josh's wife, Anna, as well as Jim Bob and Michelle. However, a few Duggars were noticeably silent.
On Tuesday, Joy-Anna shared a photo of her son instead of a black screen.
Alongside a photo of her son, Gideon, stomping around in the mud and photo of Austin in a tractor, Joy-Anna wrote: "Playing in mud puddles while @austin4site cuts the hay!"
Some of her followers were not happy.
"All of your combined followers and support for your family, yet not one mention of support from ANY Duggar on the state of this nation and its fellow people of color," one woman wrote, according to The Sun, while another person said: "Shame. But we’re all God’s children, right?"
Neither Joy-Anna nor Austin have commented.
And let's be honest here, it's doubtful they ever will. It's certainly unfortunate that Joy-Anna and Austin both chose to stay silent on Blackout Tuesday and on the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole (and even went as far as to post a fun family photo this week). Hopefully, going forward, they'll use their massive platforms to bring awareness to important issues and help incite social change.
