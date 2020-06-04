Meghan Markle Recalls Her Mom Being Called the N-Word in Resurfaced Video

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
The entire country is taking a strong look at the racism and bigotry that exists here. After George Floyd was killed by a police officer who knelt on his neck, protests erupted in all 50 states, and around the world, calling for change. Many have been seeking out information online, which has led to a 2012 video of Meghan Markle resurfacing where she spoke out against racism and explained her own experiences with hate.
Meghan Markle talks about her experience with racial discrimination.
A video from 2012 featuring Meghan Markle pre-Prince Harry has surfaced amid these trying times. At the time, Meghan was an actor starring in the legal drama Suits. While wearing an "I Stand Against Racism" T-shirt, she explained how she had experienced racial injustice in her own life.
"I'm biracial. Most people can’t tell what I'm mixed with, and so much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall. And so some of the slurs I've heard or the really offensive jokes, or the names, it's just hit me in a really strong way," she said.
Markle said that she heard her mother be called the N-word.
At the end of the video she expressed hope for the world when she finally had children.
Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family and moved to Los Angeles in part to avoid the racist and sexist attacks from the British media.
Markle addressed George Floyd's death a few days ago.
Today, the Royal Family released a video of Meghan addressing today's racial injustice. The duchess shared that she stands with the protesters and remembered those who have lost their lives.
"The only wrong thing to say is to say nothing. Because George Floyd’s life mattered, and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered, and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered and so did so many other people whose names we know, and whose names we do not know," she said.
