Meghan Markle Recalls Her Mom Being Called the N-Word in Resurfaced Video

The entire country is taking a strong look at the racism and bigotry that exists here. After George Floyd was killed by a police officer who knelt on his neck, protests erupted in all 50 states, and around the world, calling for change. Many have been seeking out information online, which has led to a 2012 video of Meghan Markle resurfacing where she spoke out against racism and explained her own experiences with hate.

  • Meghan Markle talks about her experience with racial discrimination. 

    A video from 2012 featuring Meghan Markle pre-Prince Harry has surfaced amid these trying times. At the time, Meghan was an actor starring in the legal drama Suits. While wearing an "I Stand Against Racism" T-shirt, she explained how she had experienced racial injustice in her own life. 

    "I'm biracial. Most people can’t tell what I'm mixed with, and so much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall. And so some of the slurs I've heard or the really offensive jokes, or the names, it's just hit me in a really strong way," she said. 

  • Markle said that she heard her mother be called the N-word. 

    Markle continued, "You know, a couple of years ago I heard someone call my mom the N-word. So I think for me, beyond being personally affected by racism, just to see the landscape of what our country is like right now, certainly the world, and to want things to be better." 

    The duchess's mother Doria Ragland is black and her father is white, and while Markle is white-passing, she has still experienced racism in the UK and in the US. 

  • At the end of the video she expressed hope for the world when she finally had children. 

    At the end of the video Meghan looked toward the future. The actor explained that she hoped her children would see a day where racism was a thing of the past. Sadly, it's clear that it is still just as prevalent today as it was then. 

    "I am really proud of my heritage on both sides. I'm really proud of where I've come from and where I'm going. But yeah, I hope that by the time I have children that people are even more open-minded to how things are changing and that having a mixed world is what it's all about. I mean, certainly, it makes it a lot more beautiful and a lot more interesting," she concluded. 

  • Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family and moved to Los Angeles in part to avoid the racist and sexist attacks from the British media. 

    In 2012 Meghan called leaving LA "leaving this bubble" where she didn't experience much "close-mindedness." However, it was clear to her that outside that bubble was as much injustice as before. 

    She said, "You know, I thought that was really isolated to those days that we were past, and sadly they're not."

  • Markle addressed George Floyd's death a few days ago. 

    Today, the Royal Family released a video of Meghan addressing today's racial injustice. The duchess shared that she stands with the protesters and remembered those who have lost their lives. 

    "The only wrong thing to say is to say nothing. Because George Floyd’s life mattered, and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered, and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered and so did so many other people whose names we know, and whose names we do not know," she said. 

