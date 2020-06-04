Meghan Markle Recalls Her Mom Being Called the N-Word in Resurfaced Video

A video from 2012 featuring Meghan Markle pre-Prince Harry has surfaced amid these trying times. At the time, Meghan was an actor starring in the legal drama Suits. While wearing an "I Stand Against Racism" T-shirt, she explained how she had experienced racial injustice in her own life.

"I'm biracial. Most people can’t tell what I'm mixed with, and so much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall. And so some of the slurs I've heard or the really offensive jokes, or the names, it's just hit me in a really strong way," she said.