20 Times the Royals Were Caught Playing Sports

Splash News The royals all have one major thing in common: They love playing sports. Cricket. Polo. Field hockey. Rugby. Name it, and they've probably played it. One of the royal family members who plays sports almost constantly is Kate Middleton. She's tried just about every game out there, and there are a lot. As a bonus, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and even Prince Charles and Camilla have also all tried their hands at various sporting activities. By virtue of their travels, the royals have had chances to learn about and play games that many of us may not have ever known existed. On a recent trip to Ireland, William and Kate played hurling and Gaelic football, and in Australia, Meghan played handball.

The royals' love of sport can be traced back to their childhood years. William and Harry grew up playing polo and rugby at school, and Kate Middleton was on her school field hockey team. They've, in turn, passed their athletic nature on to their children. Prince George is already a raging football (aka soccer) fan, and Kate plays tennis with Charlotte and George almost daily.

Prince Harry loves sports -- so much that he created an entire annual event dedicated to athletics. The Invictus Games gives injured veterans the chance to compete against each other in many different arenas.

We've rounded up 20 times that members of the royal family got their sweat on, but 20 barely brushes the surface. In addition to all of the below, William and Kate are also avid sailors and rowers, and Meghan is big into yoga.

Basically, if it gets the body moving, the royals approve.