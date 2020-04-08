Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore One of Prince William's Least Favorite Dresses

Kate Middleton seems to know that if there's one thing the world needs right now, it's a massive pick-me-up. On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recorded a message to show their support for Australia's essential workers on the country's inaugural Thank A First Responder Day. For the occasion, Kate dusted off one of her brightest -- and most beloved -- yellow dresses. 

  • The royal couple, as usual, recorded the message from one of their offices at Anmer Hall. 

    "Earlier this year, we witnessed thousands of firefighters, supported by the wider first responder community, as they worked tirelessly risking their own lives to protect Australia's communities from the devastating wildfires," Prince William said. "The world was watching your efforts and we were deeply moved by what we saw.

    Kate then chimed in, saying: "Sadly, you're on the frontline of yet another emergency ... Day in, day out, paramedics, police, firefighters and support staff, work tirelessly to keep everybody safe, often risking not only their physical health but also their mental wellbeing."

  • The dress Kate wore was a repeat from 2014. 

    The duchess debuted the yellow Roksanda dress when she toured Australia six years ago, and apparently, it's not a favorite of Prince William's. 

    Back in 2014, after someone complimented Kate on her dress, she revealed Prince William's opinion of it. "William said I look like a banana," she previously said. 

  • Evidently, though, Kate doesn't care too much about William's opinions about her wardrobe. 

    In addition to rewearing the outfit this week, the Duchess of Cambridge has rocked yellow dresses a number of times over the years. In fact, we'd go as far as to say it's one of her signature colors. Check her out at Wimbledon in 2018 in a similar look. 

    Tell us, William, do you think your wife looks like a banana here? We think not. 

  • Kate also has been known to wear the color at one of the royal family's most visible events ... 

    kate middleton, princess charlotte
    Trooping the Colour! In 2019, the duchess wore this stunning pale yellow skirt and top combo, along with a matching hat. While this particular shade of yellow isn't quite so banana-ish, William still may have been reminded of the fruit upon seeing his wife. Did Kate care, though? Heck no, she didn't. Yellow is her color. 

  • If we've said it once, we've said it a million times:

    Kate Middleton is the queen of dressing for videos and video calls. And, of course, she's also the queen of recycling old clothes (that clearly hold up in terms of style).

    William may not be the world's biggest fan of your banana dress, Kate, but we're completely here for this look. It's bright. It's cheery. And, yes, it's delicious. 

