Inside Khloe Kardashian's $19 Million Calabasas Home



khloekardashian/Instagram; The Society Group via People The real estate musical chairs played by the Kardashian-Jenner women is head-spinning and seemingly never ending, with the most recent being Khloe, who just listed her Calabasas mansion for $18,950,000, and who will soon be looking for a new home for herself and daughter True, age 2 -- as if she hasn't done so already, of course. The Kardashian-Jenners flit from home to home, flinging around millions of dollars like it's nothing. (Lucky them!) Along the way, they've created not just new story lines for fans who follow them on Keeping up with the Kardashians and their social media accounts, but have also built an impressive real estate portfolio. These are, after all, some seriously savvy people.

Khloe's Mediterranean-style house, which is in the Calabasas gated community known as The Oaks, boasts 11,000-square feet, gorgeous gardens, and amazing views of the hills that line the area. She bought it in 2014 from Justin Bieber, who in turn bought it from Nicole Murphy, Eddie Murphy's ex-wife. (Little fact: She moved there after unloading her home with Lamar Odom.)

When it comes to stylish and luxurious Kardashian-Jenner homes, it's pretty hard to beat Kim and Kanye's jaw-dropping, minimalist $50 million home -- which was custom-built and inspired by a monastery -- or Kylie's $65 million new modernist home filled with contemporary art.

And while Khloe's home is not giving them a run for their money when it comes to high style, it is a beautiful home, with a very different touch. It's cozy and warm inside, and surrounded by greenery and flowers, as well as fruit trees outside. It's also set pretty high in the hills, so it has a naturalistic view that's hard to match.

We wonder how Khloe's style will evolve and take shape in her new home. Will it be bigger, smaller, more modern, edgier? (Stay tuned!) In the meantime, here are some stunning pictures of Khloe's soon-to-be-former home.