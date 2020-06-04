Inside Khloe Kardashian's $19 Million Calabasas Home

khloekardashian/Instagram; The Society Group via People
The real estate musical chairs played by the Kardashian-Jenner women is head-spinning and seemingly never ending, with the most recent being Khloe, who just listed her Calabasas mansion for $18,950,000, and who will soon be looking for a new home for herself and daughter True, age 2 -- as if she hasn't done so already, of course. The Kardashian-Jenners flit from home to home, flinging around millions of dollars like it's nothing. (Lucky them!) Along the way, they've created not just new story lines for fans who follow them on Keeping up with the Kardashians and their social media accounts, but have also built an impressive real estate portfolio.
These are, after all, some seriously savvy people.
Khloe's Mediterranean-style house, which is in the Calabasas gated community known as The Oaks, boasts 11,000-square feet, gorgeous gardens, and amazing views of the hills that line the area. She bought it in 2014 from Justin Bieber, who in turn bought it from Nicole Murphy, Eddie Murphy's ex-wife. (Little fact: She moved there after unloading her home with Lamar Odom.)
When it comes to stylish and luxurious Kardashian-Jenner homes, it's pretty hard to beat Kim and Kanye's jaw-dropping, minimalist $50 million home -- which was custom-built and inspired by a monastery -- or Kylie's $65 million new modernist home filled with contemporary art.
And while Khloe's home is not giving them a run for their money when it comes to high style, it is a beautiful home, with a very different touch. It's cozy and warm inside, and surrounded by greenery and flowers, as well as fruit trees outside. It's also set pretty high in the hills, so it has a naturalistic view that's hard to match.
We wonder how Khloe's style will evolve and take shape in her new home. Will it be bigger, smaller, more modern, edgier? (Stay tuned!) In the meantime, here are some stunning pictures of Khloe's soon-to-be-former home.
Lively Entrance1
All in all, what looks like the entrance to Khloe's house is not very flashy, but instead seems more like a beautiful hideaway. The walls around the front door are covered in green climbing plants and white flowers abound. The small fountain is such a nice, zen-like touch. It's like something we'd find in a California spa tucked away in the mountains.
Chill Sitting Room2
In what is one of surely several sitting rooms in Khloe's house, the neutral furniture is a sharp contrast to the colorful garden and backyard beyond the windows. This looks pretty laid back and normal, although it must be heck on her housekeepers to keep that couch, chairs, and chaise clean. The best part of the room is, of course, that all-glass wall with the view to rolling hilss.
TV room3
Khloe Kardashian clearly is not into making big statements with her decoration -- unless the statement is, "I like to keep things simple, visually." (That would explain the off-white sectional, and white and soft pink cushions, white lamp and white walls.) We have to admit the effect is a bit underwhelming. We've come to expect more pizzazz from Koko, at least in what she wears, but, hey, if that's her vibe, we say go for it!
Flashy Makeup Room4
Unlike the sedate common rooms in her house, Khloe's dressing room is all, well, Khloe. Dressing rooms of this caliber are not for the faint of heart! Note the sparkly chandelier, hot lights bordering the enormous mirror, flowers, and upscale knick knacks. This is where Khloe's magic happens when it comes to her makeup -- well, this, and her phone's filter. (We kid, we kid.) We use filters, too.
True's Rockin' Bedroom5
How very Kardashian! True Thompson's room has pink lights and a pink neon sign that says "Baby Thompson" to provide that Baby Club feel when dancing with mommy. The room looks pretty simple from this angle: Just a high-end comfy couch, some plushy stuffed animals, and another room beyond it that's probably True's closet.
Cute.
Another Bedroom6
Y'all remember that, like her sisters, Khloe has splurged on birthday parties and other treats for her daughter, True. For True's second birthday, Khloe posed her on top of a bed decorated in soft pink and beige, like the rest of the house. This may be Khloe's own bedroom or a guest room, we don't know -- but it looks pretty plush and peaceful!
Dressing Room7